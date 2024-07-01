Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scratched from Blue Jays lineup because of sore right hand
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scratched from the lineup for Monday afternoon's Canada Day game against the Houston Astros because of pain in his right hand.
Spencer Horwitz moved from second base to first, Isiah Kiner-Falefa moved from third to second, and Ernie Clement was added to the lineup at third base.
Guerrero was hit on the fingers of his hand by a 96 m.p.h. (about 155 km/h) fastball from Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole in the third inning of Sunday's loss to New York.
Guerrero grounded out in the sixth and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the eighth.
A three-time All-Star and the 2021 MLB home run champion, Guerrero is batting .297 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs in 83 games. He has six homers in his past nine games.
Guerrero went 0 for 2 Sunday, ending a six-game, team-record streak of multi-RBI games.
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.
This 12-year-old memorized the periodic table at age two. He's heading to NYU after finishing high school in just two years
Recent high school graduate Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, plans to start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his ambitious sights set on beginning a doctoral program.
On July 1, 1916, a generation of Newfoundlanders died in one brief battle
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
This smiling robot has a face covered in 'living' skin
The soft, pink blob stares at the camera with glassy eyes — before pulling its face into a dimpled smile.
Judge calls Jeffrey Epstein 'most infamous pedophile in American history' as he releases transcripts
A Florida judge released Monday afternoon the transcripts of a 2006 grand jury investigation that looked into sex trafficking and rape allegations made against the late millionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Woman faces charge of trying to smuggle turtles across Vermont lake to Canada by kayak
A woman from China has been arrested at a Vermont lake bordering Quebec for trying to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, into Canada by kayak, according to Border Patrol agents.
You might live to be 100 years old. But will you be able to afford it?
Retirement has historically lasted about two decades, but for some Canadians it is now extending to twice that amount of time as more live well into their 90s and beyond. That's making some rethink their investments, savings, expenses and when to retire.
Canada Day festivities attract hundreds at ceremonies, parties across the country
The Maple Leaf is flying on lampposts, flagpoles and patios across the country as cities from coast to coast welcome thousands of revellers for Canada Day.
Nearly 1,300 Quebec families still looking for a home on Moving Day
It's Moving Day on Monday for many Quebecers. However, as anticipated by organizations, July 1 is a difficult day for many tenants, as nearly 1,300 households are still being assisted by a housing search service.
Canada Day fireworks: Montreal's Old Port to light up the skies tonight
It's clear skies for Canada Day festivities in Montreal on Monday. Weather conditions will be ideal to take in the evening fireworks display at the Old Port, which is hosting its annual Canada Day celebrations.
Minister to assess damage after 5 fishing boats destroyed by fire in Quebec's Magdalen Islands
Federal fisheries minister Diane Lebouthillier was scheduled to visit the Magdalen Islands' Grande-Entrée wharf Monday after five fishing boats were destroyed by a fire.
In his own words: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message on Canada Day
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
Here's what's happening in Ottawa on Canada Day
July 1 is Canada Day and the nation’s capital does not fall short on activities and celebrations, according to the City of Ottawa.
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
Official says security cam photo taken in northern Ont. appears to be a cougar
A viewer sent CTV News Northern Ontario a security camera photo of what appears to be a cougar crossing behind his camp.
Northern Ont. teen facing impaired driving charges
A local teen is facing several impaired driving-related charges following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive in New Liskeard on Friday.
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
What's open and what's closed on Canada Day
Canada Day is almost here and there are a number of closures and scheduling changes planned for the holiday.
WestJet reaches deal to end strike, but passengers in London still stranded
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike, but the counter at the London International Airport (LIA) remains dark.
Canada Day festivities underway in region, fireworks to come
Canada Day festivities are underway in London, Ont. and around southwestern Ontario.
Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives sought after Erie Street shots fired
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
Fire breaks out at Simcoe Hotel
Barrie Fire and Police are investigating a Canada Day morning fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel.
How Barrie is celebrating Canada Day
The City of Barrie has a full day of programming for the July 1st festivities.
Owen Sound fire, death under investigation
A man was found dead on the scene near an apartment fire in Owen Sound on Sunday.
Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
Fire destroys Logan Avenue building
A commercial building on Logan Avenue has been reduced to rubble after a fire tore through the structure Sunday evening.
Comrie returns, four Jets depart on first day of NHL free agency
A familiar face is returning to the Winnipeg Jets crease for the next two seasons.
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
50-year-old Halifax church hall coming down at end of summer, forcing daycare, non-profit to move
A nearly 50-year-old church hall in Halifax is coming down at the end of summer, prompting a daycare and a non-profit organization using the space to find new accommodations.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
What you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton
Canada Day fireworks will go off in the greater Edmonton area at 11 p.m. Monday.
Oilers ink Arvidsson to 2-year contract, re-sign Brown and Perry to 1-year deals
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, US$4-million contract, and also extended contracts for both Connor Brown and Corey Perry.
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
LIVE @ 2 P.M. MDT Calgary crews working to stabilize water system in final step toward service restoration
Crews are working to stabilize Calgary’s water system as the final step in restoring the city’s water service following a major feeder line break.
Sunday storm causes flash flooding in N.W. Calgary neighbourhood
Some parts of northwest Calgary experienced a flash flood on Sunday night, flooding basements and stranding a vehicle.
-
OPINION Calgary mayor and council approval continues to slide
Our semi-annual Calgary municipal survey, conducted in mid-June this year, did not bring good news for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and many of her council. Indeed, from a public opinion perspective, their path over the past three years has been a rocky, downward journey.
WestJet mechanics strike ends, travellers in Sask. still experiencing disruptions
Following a tumultuous 48 hours for those relying on air travel over the Canada Day weekend, WestJet is now steadily restoring flights across the country.
Regina police renew call to find suspect in armed assault investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
Canada Day is on Monday, and here's what’s happening in the Queen City and some things to keep in mind.
Saskatoon crews tackle garage fire on Canada Day
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.
WestJet mechanics strike ends, travellers in Sask. still experiencing disruptions
Following a tumultuous 48 hours for those relying on air travel over the Canada Day weekend, WestJet is now steadily restoring flights across the country.
Alberta RCMP officer fires pistol in Lloydminster campground after suspect tries to steal occupied RV
Alberta RCMP says one of its officers in the Lloydminster detachment fired his weapon in a public campground after a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards him.
Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
Metro Vancouver Canada Day events: Several celebrations to check out this weekend
The Canada Day long weekend brings with it a host of celebrations, large and small, across Metro Vancouver. Here's a list of events to check out.
