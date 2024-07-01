Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scratched from Blue Jays lineup because of sore right hand

TORONTO -

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scratched from the lineup for Monday afternoon's Canada Day game against the Houston Astros because of pain in his right hand.

Spencer Horwitz moved from second base to first, Isiah Kiner-Falefa moved from third to second, and Ernie Clement was added to the lineup at third base.

Guerrero was hit on the fingers of his hand by a 96 m.p.h. (about 155 km/h) fastball from Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole in the third inning of Sunday's loss to New York.

Guerrero grounded out in the sixth and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the eighth.

A three-time All-Star and the 2021 MLB home run champion, Guerrero is batting .297 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs in 83 games. He has six homers in his past nine games.

Guerrero went 0 for 2 Sunday, ending a six-game, team-record streak of multi-RBI games.