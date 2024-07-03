Suspect charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead near St. Catharines, Ont.
Niagara police have identified and charged a suspect with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman last month.
In a news release issued Wednesday, police provided an update on the investigation into the death of Jessica Lynn St. Jules, a Hamilton resident whose body was located in a rural area of Lincoln, Ont., west of St. Catharines, on June 8 at 3:10 p.m.
A homicide investigation followed the discovery and police were able to determine that St. Jules was last seen entering a vehicle near a Hamilton Public Library branch, in the city’s Gibson neighbourhood, at approximately 4:20 a.m. on the day her body was found.
Her cause of death was not disclosed by police.
During the course of the investigation, police said the male driver of the vehicle was seen on surveillance video as investigators worked to identify him.
On Wednesday, police announced that 20-year-old Pedro Benitez Leal of Hamilton had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with St. Jules’ death.
It’s unclear if St. Jules and Leal knew each other.
He was held for a bail hearing, the results of which were not released.
“Detectives would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance with this investigation,” police said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through region
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Canadian feels 'abandoned' in Mexico after WestJet strike
More than 1,100 WestJet flights and counting have been cancelled since last Thursday, when a strike by the airlines mechanics union grounded travel plans for more than 100,000 customers.
Trudeau won't commit to national caucus meeting, says he's having calls with MPs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week, but his focus remains on governing.
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians considering leaving due to cost of housing: survey
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians say that they are considering leaving the province due to the high cost of housing, a new survey has found.
Tracking Hurricane Beryl: Deadly storm roars toward Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Popular weight loss and diabetes drugs linked to increased risk of rare form of blindness
People who take Ozempic or Wegovy may have a higher risk of developing a rare form of blindness, a new study suggests. Still, doctors say it shouldn’t deter patients from using the medicines to treat diabetes or obesity.
Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food
A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.
The son of Asia's richest man is getting married in one of India's most anticipated — and lavish — weddings of the year
Billionaire heir Anant Ambani is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant later this month, in a lavish ceremony widely described as the country's wedding of the year.
U.S. Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity could embolden Trump as he seeks to return to power
In her dissent from a Supreme Court opinion that afforded former President Donald Trump broad immunity, Justice Sonia Sotomayor pondered the potential doomsday consequences: A president could pocket a bribe for a pardon, stage a military coup to retain power, order the killing of a rival by the Navy's SEAL Team Six -- and be protected from prosecution for all of it.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec realtors buying homes, selling at higher prices to make a quick profit
The number of disciplinary cases against Quebec realtors accused of "financially abusing" their clients is going up.
-
Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through region
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
-
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Little Burgundy
About 200 people were forced to evacuate after a fire ignited at an apartment building in the city's Little Burgundy neighborhood.
Ottawa
-
Tewin development project passes latest hurdle, but some say it still doesn't belong
A future suburb in the city's southeast end is raising concerns amongst some councillors and residents over the price tag to service the area.
-
Report shows spike in violent crimes in Ottawa
Violent crimes in Ottawa have increased by three per cent in 2023, according to Ottawa Police Service's annual report.
-
NCC 'Summer Zone' generates concerns over noise, parking
An idea by the National Capital Commission to transform a portion of Queen Elizabeth Driveway into an area dedicated to "games and music" is being met with both excitement and cautious optimism by some Ottawa residents.
Northern Ontario
-
Tentative sale agreement could save northern Ont. cheesemaker
The owner of Thornloe Cheese announced Wednesday it has a tentative agreement in place to sell the northern Ontario cheesemaker to Mississauga-based Triple ‘A’ Cheese.
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
North Bay police say suspended driver took off in a vehicle, arrested heading south on Hwy. 11
A 31-year-old suspended driver was arrested June 29 on Highway 11 after reportedly taking a vehicle without consent.
Kitchener
-
Fireworks, fights and pepper spray: Chaotic Canada Day celebration at a Kitchener, Ont. park
One person has been charged with assaulting a police officer after chaos broke out in a Kitchener, Ont. park on Canada Day.
-
Port Dover lift bridge reopens following two-vehicle crash
The Port Dover lift bridge has reopened following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.
-
Another beauty product theft in Guelph
Guelph police are investigating another makeup and beauty product theft in the city.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO St. Thomas police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
-
Huron County OPP investigating a death near Clinton
Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation. Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.
-
As hurricane approaches, London, Ont., newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont., are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 Hurricane Beryl approaches.
Windsor
-
Maidstone couple unearths 'rare find' in backyard
A Maidstone couple discovers an unexpected object while doing landscaping in their backyard.
-
Rescheduling Halloween? Kingsville calls for community input
A trick or a treat? The Town of Kingsville wants residents to weigh in on rescheduling Halloween.
-
Windsor manufacturer fined $55,000 after workplace injury
A workplace injury has resulted in a $55,000 fine for a Windsor manufacturer.
Barrie
-
Street in Orillia Ont. honouring cultural music icon is complete
After months of installations, the City of Orillia is pleased to announce the completion of Lightfoot Drive.
-
Criminal charges against 20-year Barrie police officer dropped
Barrie Police Sgt. Bruce Gardiner has been exonerated.
-
18-year-old busted driving nearly 2X the legal limit: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Collingwood and the Blue Mountains busted a young driver allegedly speeding nearly double the legal limit.
Winnipeg
-
'It still takes a toll': WFPS deputy chief reacts to fiery long weekend
Winnipeg firefighters had their hands full over the long weekend as they tackled several significant blazes in less than 48 hours.
-
Hercules to fly over residence to mark Winnipeggers' 100th birthday
A gigantic celebration for a giant birthday is planned in south Winnipeg Wednesday, and will feature a flyover from the Royal Canadian Air Force.
-
'I'm shaking right now': Winnipeg business continued target in crime wave
A Winnipeg business owner is speaking out after criminals hit her establishment three times in just over a month, including a bizarre trailer fire.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia expands access to electronic health records
A pilot project that gives patients access to their medical records has become a permanent part of Nova Scotia’s digital transformation.
-
800 pounds of lobster stolen from N.B. wharf: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the theft of roughly 800 pounds (360 kilograms) of lobster from the Dipper Harbour Wharf over the weekend.
-
MacKay Bridge open this weekend: Halifax Harbour Bridges
Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) says a planned closure of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge will not go forward this weekend due to rain in the forecast.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
-
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
-
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
Edmonton
-
Legal Aid Alberta to stop services over contract dispute with provincial government
Legal Aid Alberta says it plans to end its services next week over a contract dispute with the province.
-
Edmonton's amendment of its 15-minute city plan 'legitimizes the conspiracy theory': professor
The topic of 15-minute cities returned to Edmonton city hall last week. Discussions about the urban-planning design led city councillors to make an amendment to its plan to appease concerns about movement. Canadian Research Chair and Health Law and Policy Chair at the U of A Prof. Tim Caulfield joined CTV Morning Live to discuss the conspiracy theories surrounding 15-minute cities.
-
Feds announce $11M in funding for clean energy projects, mostly in Alberta
Eleven clean energy projects, most of which are based in Alberta, have been selected to receive a total of $11 million in federal funding.
Calgary
-
'Pretty exciting': Calgary's 'Blue Sky City' logo revealed
Calgary's new logo for its 'Blue Sky City' civic brand has officially been revealed as creators of the design hope it sends a welcoming message and acts as a nod to innovation.
-
2 people sent to hospital following crash near Lac Des Arcs
A youth and an adult, both from Canmore, Alta., are in hospital following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday.
-
New plan for Alberta's provincial parks aims to ease growing pains
It was 2009 when the first iteration of Alberta’s Plan for Parks was released as a 10-year blueprint for strategic planning of the parks system. Now, about 15 years later, the province is working on an update to address evolving needs and conservation challenges brought on by increasing population and visitation.
Regina
-
'Can't be sustained': Regina daycare says $10-a-day program leading to financial crisis
Canada’s $10-a-day childcare program has created a financial crisis for a Regina daycare. The Scott Infant and Toddler Centre is burning through its cash reserves in order to remain open.
-
Weekend death investigation upgraded to homicide, Regina police reveal
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has revealed that an investigation into a death over the weekend is now being considered a homicide.
-
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
-
Prince Albert 2nd homicide of 2024 victim identified
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) say the Monday’s homicide victim has been identified as Norman Wenzel.
-
'Can't be sustained': Regina daycare says $10-a-day program leading to financial crisis
Canada’s $10-a-day childcare program has created a financial crisis for a Regina daycare. The Scott Infant and Toddler Centre is burning through its cash reserves in order to remain open.
Vancouver
-
Woman, 29, dead after drowning near Savary Island, B.C.
A 29-year-old woman is dead after drowning off a small island along the British Columbia coast.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after helicopter crash near B.C.-Alberta border
One person was killed and two others were injured in a helicopter crash near the B.C.-Alberta border on Tuesday evening, according to the RCMP.
-
B.C. senior sentenced to 7.5 years for sex crimes against granddaughters
A B.C. senior has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for historic sexual offences against three of his granddaughters – crimes that had long-lasting effects on his victims, and ultimately fractured many of their relationships with their extended family.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman, 29, dead after drowning near Savary Island, B.C.
A 29-year-old woman is dead after drowning off a small island along the British Columbia coast.
-
Public dementia village opens in Comox, B.C.
Canada’s first public, non-profit long-term care home modelled after a dementia village is celebrating its opening before tenants move in on July 8.
-
Mounties identify suspects after rainbow crosswalk defaced in Langford, B.C.
Mounties say two people suspected of vandalizing a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., have been identified.