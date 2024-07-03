Police release photo of suspect vehicle after shots fired at a Markham home on Canada Day

Police are looking for two suspects after shots were fired at a home in Markham on Canada Day.

The incident happened in the Wismer Commons neighbourhood, near Bur Oak and Mingay avenues, west of Markham Road and south of Major Mackenzie Drive.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to that area at about 11:15 p.m. for reports of sounds of gunshots.

There, officers found a residence damaged by bullets.

Police also said that two victims alleged that two suspects had shot at them. No injuries were reported.

Video surveillance footage from that area shows a dark grey Acura RDX (Type S) with dark, tinted windows parked near the dwelling with two people inside. The vehicle’s occupants are tthen seen exiting the car and shooting at the victims before fleeing the scene towards Bur Oak, YPS said in a news release.

Police are reminding residents in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

Investigators, meanwhile, are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and has not yet spoken to police.

Police are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or dashcam footage of local roadways.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP’s #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.