    • Have you been renovicted in Toronto? We want to hear from you

    Toronto City Council took a step closer to putting an end to renovictions last week.

    On Friday, councillors passed a motion that could eventually make it more challenging for landlords to evict tenants by claiming to do renovations, just to hike a unit’s rent.

    Tenant advocates have long been vocal about this loophole, which grants landlords an opportunity to boot long-time rent-controlled tenants in favour of new ones who can pay a much higher price.

    The new bylaw is being drafted over the coming months and will then be sent to council for approval. It would generally require a landlord to obtain an engineer's report proving that a tenant needs to move out for a renovation, which would then need to be submitted and approved by city staff.

    As the city moves to clamp down on bad actors with a renovation bylaw vote slated for Oct. 30, CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you. Have you been renovicted by a landlord? How did you learn that the eviction was not in good faith? How has this impacted your life?

    Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News Toronto story.

    With files from CP24's Josh Freeman

