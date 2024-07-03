Police seek info after shots fired at Richmond Hill elementary school over the weekend

Police are looking for witnesses and information after shots were fired at a school in Richmond Hill over the long weekend.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to an unnamed elementary school near 16th and Bayview avenues on June 2 at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of damage to property. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunshots at the main entrance, they said.

No one was inside the building at the time as school is out for the summer.

And while there is a daycare on the other side of the entrance, YRP said they believe that the school was the intended target.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, including anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who may have heard loud bangs not consistent with Canada Day fireworks, is asked to contact the #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously. Police are also seeking video or dashcam footage of roadways in the area.