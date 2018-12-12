

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A visitation was held Wednesday afternoon for a murdered Mississauga teen whose body was found near Meadow Park last week.

Around the same time, one of the two suspects accused in the case appeared before a judge.

The body of 14-year-old Riley Driver-Martin was found by a passerby in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, located in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road, at around 8 a.m. last Friday.

While Peel police have not released the cause of death, officers previously said Driver-Martin suffered “obvious signs of trauma.”

Two 20-year-old brothers, identified as Nicholas Mahabir and Mark Mahabir, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Driver-Martin’s death.

Police have not said if Driver-Martin knew the two accused and investigators have not disclosed possible motives for the killing.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto state that Nicholas Mahabir, who was previously charged with robbery in May 2018, was ordered by a judge not to communicate with his brother Mark as part of the conditions of his release.

The brothers are two of three fraternal triplets.

Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and his hair tied back, Nicholas Mahabir appeared briefly via video link in a Brampton court today.

He starred directly at the camera and answered questions posed by the judge clearly.

The details of the case as heard in court are protected under a publication ban.

His case was ultimately put over to Dec. 24 – the same day his brother is due to appear in court.

Speaking to reporters at a memorial on Monday night, Driver-Martin’s uncle Joseph Medley expressed frustration that Nicholas Mahabir was out on bail at the time of his nephew’s murder.

“I don’t understand laws. The law needs to be tougher,” he said.

Medley described his nephew as a good student who would “stick up for people who couldn’t stick up for themselves.”

“He would defend kids who were getting bullied. He would take his shirt off his back and give it to you if you needed it. He was always there,” he added.

Visitations for Driver-Martin was scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke.