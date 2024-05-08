TORONTO
    Ontario Provincial Police to announce results of child sexual exploitation investigation

    Ontario Provincial Police will be releasing details Wednesday of a multi-jurisdictional child sexual exploitation investigation.

    In a news release, the OPP said 27 policing partners, including police services in the Greater Toronto Area, took part in the investigation, dubbed Project Aquatic.

    OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique and Det.- Sgt. Tim Brown will be hosting a news conference at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 258 in Scarborough at 10 a.m. to discuss the results of the investigation.

    The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

