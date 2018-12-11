

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





One of the two brothers accused in the killing of 14-year-old Riley Driver-Martin in Mississauga last week was under an order not to contact his co-accused brother at the time of the incident, court documents reveal.

Driver-Martin was found dead with obvious signs of trauma in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road at around 8 a.m. on Dec. 7.

On Saturday, police first announced that 20-year-old Nicholas Mahabir was arrested on the day the boy’s body was found and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Later that night, police said that his brother Mark Mahabir, also 20, was also in custody on a charge of second-degree murder in relation to Driver-Martin’s death.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto indicate that as a result of a charge of robbery laid against Nicholas Mahabir in May 2018, he was under a condition of undertaking not to communicate with his brother Mark.

The documents indicate Nicholas was accused of violating that undertaking on Nov. 9, 2018. A warrant was issued for his arrest the next day.

Nicholas and Mark are two of three fraternal triplets.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said the fact that one of the suspects was out on conditions.

“What is concerning to me as the chief – we’re finding that the offenders in this case – the offenders were previously charged for previous events and they’ve been out on release.”

Driver-Martin’s uncle told CTV News Toronto Monday that the boy stood up for others who were bullied and “loved his family.”

A memorial was held at Clarkson Community Centre in Mississauga on Monday night.

A funeral will be held for Driver-Martin on Thursday in Etobicoke.

Nicholas Mahabir is expected to appear in court on Wednesday while his brother Mark will appear in court next on Dec. 24.