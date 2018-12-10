

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Riley Driver-Martin was a protector, the kind of person who always took care of others, his uncle said.

The kind of violence that took his life is not in his character.

“He hated bullying, hated the negativity that’s out there. He had nothing to do with that,” Donny Sexton told CTV News Toronto.

“He was the kid that protected everybody.”

The 14-year-old’s life was cut short last week in an incident that’s left the community searching for answers.

Sexton said the family is overcome with grief following the loss of the much-beloved teen.

His voice choked with emotion, Sexton shared fond memories of the time he spent with his nephew, often in the company of other family members.

“He loved his family, he cooked for everybody, loved to cook,” he said.

“We all love cooking, we all barbeque. He’s been barbequing with us since he could stand up.”

Driver-Martin was found dead in fenced laneway in Meadow Park, near Truscott Drive and Southdown Road, on Friday morning.

Though Peel Regional Police confirmed that he was found with “obvious signs of trauma,” it is not known how the teenager died.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at Clarkson Secondary School, on Bromsgrove Road, where Riley Driver-Martin was a Grade 9 student.

His classmates returned to the school on Monday for the first time since receiving the news of his death.

Many students wore blue, Driver-Martin’s favourite colour, in his honour. Others had T-shirts made with the acronym ‘L.L.R.M.,’ which stands for Long Live Riley Martin.

Classmates expressed disbelief that anyone would want to harm the friendly teenager who was always saying ‘hi’ in the hallways.

“He was pretty nice. I never really pegged him for a bad guy,” student Jordan Jacobs said. “I think everyone’s going to miss him a lot.”

“He did things typical teenagers do,” said Abigail Snow, another student at the school.

“We always had a thing where we would tease each other. He would pull my hair and I would scruff his up. We all had a cute relationship with him.”

At Clarkson Secondary, grief counsellors were made available to any of the school’s approximately 800 students who are struggling with his loss.

“That (grief) could look very different from child to child,” Carla Pereira, Director of Communication at Peel District School Board, told CP24.

“It could be students that are outwardly expressing their grief and they’re crying, to others who are internalizing it, some who are just carrying on with their regular school day, and we’re validating all of those experiences today.

A book of condolence has also been set up inside the school for staff and students to commemorate the teen’s life.

Pereira said a letter went out to parents last week with a list of tips detailing ways parents can help their child cope with any grief they may feel.

She said the grief counsellors will be on-hand all day Monday and it will be determined by the end of the day if they will return on Tuesday.

“Sometimes students will say, ‘I’m having a really difficult time’ and will come down on their own. Other times staff will identify students who are vulnerable based on what they’ve observed,” she said. “Today is a different day for some of them. If they look different, they feel different, they sound different, staff will intervene and accompany them down to the library and offer them the service.”

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., the community will gather at Clarkson Community Centre for a candlelight vigil in Driver-Martin’s honour.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

“There’s been some funds coming in from here and there but… We’re not ready for this. Nobody ever is,” Sexton said.

“We just want to make sure he’s given the best of everything on his way out. We appreciate anything anybody can give.”

Sexton said two wakes will be held on Wednesday for Driver-Martin. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Glendale Funeral Home on Albion Road in Etobicoke.

“We’re not mongers, we’re not,” he said. “We just want to take care of Riley. We just want to make sure he goes comfortably.”

Two brothers charged in teen’s murder

Hours after Driver-Martin’s body was discovered near a Mississauga park, police made the first of two arrests in the case.

A suspect identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Mahabir was arrested at his girlfriend's home in Mississauga on Friday and charged with second-degree murder.

He appeared in a Brampton courtroom on the charge on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours later, Mahabir’s brother, Mark, turned himself in to police.

The 20-year-old is facing the same charge. None of the charges has been tested in court.

“He’s upset and obviously he’s scared. It’s a serious charge and it will be taken seriously,” Mark Mahabir’s lawyer, David Midanik, told reporters outside the courthouse on Sunday.

“I can’t really say too much about what he thought. All I can say is that a vigorous defence will be mounted. He’s not guilty of this charge.”

Facebook pages under the Mahabir brothers’ names indicate they also attended Clarkson Secondary School at one point.

Police will not say how, or if, the accused knew the victim.

However, authorities confirmed both suspects are “known to police.”

“It’s a terrible thing anytime a young man is murdered,” Midanik said. “When the whole story comes out it will be perhaps less salacious.”

The brothers are currently facing the charge separately. The Crown will decide whether the two will be tried in court together.

Nicholas and Mark Mahabir are due back in court on Dec. 12 and Dec. 24, respectively.