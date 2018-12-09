

Joshua Freeman, CTV News





One of two brothers charged in the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Mississauga made a brief appearance in a Brampton courtroom this morning.

Riley Driver-Martin was found dead in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road at around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Peel police said Driver-Martin was found with obvious signs of trauma, but they have not said how he died.

Police announced Saturday that a suspect identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Mahabir was arrested on Friday night and charged with second-degree murder. He made an appearance in court Saturday and was remanded into custody.

Police also said they were searching for Mahabir’s brother in connection with the case.

Mark Mahabir, also 20, turned himself in to police Saturday in the company of his lawyer. He was also charged with second-degree murder.

He appeared in court Sunday morning just before 11 a.m. Wearing a light grey, long-sleeved shirt, he appeared calm and spoke only to say that he understood the charge against him.

He was remanded into custody and his case was put over until Dec. 24.

Speaking with reporters outside the courthouse, Mark Mahabir’s lawyer said he plans to vigorously defend his client.

“A vigorous defence will be mounted. He’s not guilty of this charge,” lawyer David Midanik said.

Police have not said how the suspects and the victim knew each other.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

A memorial for Driver-Martin is set to be held at Clarkson Community Centre in Mississauga on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

- With a report by CP24 Reporter Christie Bezaire