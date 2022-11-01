Vigil tonight for North York man who died in the presence of Toronto police
A candlelight vigil for will be held tonight for a 32-year-old man who fell to his death from the 16th-floor window of a North York apartment last month in the presence of Toronto police.
On Oct. 13, police were called to 1825 Finch Ave. W. for reports of a man throwing furniture and other items from a top-floor apartment. Concerns were raised as there’s a daycare at street level.
A number of officers from 31 Division attended the building and located a man who had barricaded himself in a bedroom, Toronto police said. Hours later, Taresh Bobby Ramroop was dead.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person, is investigating. Any further updates on this case will by provided by the SIU.
Ramroop’s family, during a news conference held last week near the apartment building where he died, said he was suffering from “severe depression” at the time of the incident.
Those who knew and loved Ramroop said what he really needed was better mental health care, not a strong police presence.
Toronto police, meanwhile, have maintained that there was no “physical contact” between the officers and Ramroop, and that a psychiatrist was on their way to the scene at the time of his death on the evening of Oct. 13.
The man’s family is demanding police provide more details about exactly what happened that day to Bobby, as he was affectionately known. They say they were held by police in a superintendent’s room and weren’t updated about the situation until their loved one was dead. Toronto police have not addressed that specific allegation.
Further, Ramroop’s family is calling for all officers involved in the October 13 response, including the police official(s) who supervised and directed the police’s actions, to be named and criminally charged; and for the TPS to release to the family all police body camera footage, audio recordings, dashcam footage, and notes from all officers involved in the incident.
In an Oct. 27 statement, Toronto Polcie Chief James Ramer said the force is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and has provided all video and audio recordings from the officers’ body-worn cameras and all other information requested by the SIU.
Tonight’s gathering, which is being held on what would have been Ramroop’s 33rd birthday, will take place outside 1825 Finch Ave. W. The vigil is set to get underway at 6 p.m.
Funds are also being collected online to help the man’s family pay for his funeral and other related expenses.
