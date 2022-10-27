Family of Toronto man who fell to his death following interaction with police seek answers
Family of a man who fell to his death from the 16th-floor window of a North York apartment earlier this month say that their loved one was suffering from “severe depression” at the time and should have been provided with mental health support.
Toronto police, however, say that there was no “physical contact” between the officers and Taresh Bobby Ramroop and that a psychiatrist was in fact on their way to the scene at the time of his death on the evening of Oct. 13.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), it should be noted, has launched an investigation into the incident.
According to the civilian agency, officers attended a high-rise near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at around 4:30 p.m. that day after receiving reports of a man throwing objects from a balcony.
The SIU said three Toronto police officers arrived and tried negotiating with the man. Three more officers from the emergency task force also attended the apartment, positioning themselves in an adjoining apartment as they tried to mediate, the civilian agency said.
“In the course of negotiations, the man fell from the apartment window to the ground below,” the police watchdog said.
Ramroop was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those who knew and loved Bobby, as he was affectionately known, say that is not the full story and are demanding answers.
“On Oct. 13, 2022 our entire lives were shattered in a single second,” Ramroop’s sister Vanessa Persaud said during a press conference Thursday afternoon in the Jane-Finch community.
Taresh Bobby Ramroop is seen in this undated photo. Ramroop man fell to his death while Toronto police were present.(Submitted)
Persaud said at the time of his death her brother was experiencing “severe depression” and was attempting to flee from roughly 20 police officers that were inside and around his home. She alleges that she and several of her family members who had come to 1825 Finch Ave. W. were forcibly held by police in a superintendent’s room of the lobby and weren’t updated about the situation until their loved one was dead.
Police have not addressed that specific allegation.
“We will never understand why these weapons, tactics, and officers were necessary. … He did not deserve this ending,” said Persaud, noting her brother was “unarmed and had no drugs on him” at the time of the incident.
Ramroop’s family is calling for all officers involved in the Oct. 13th response, including the police official(s) who supervised and directed the police’s actions, to be named and criminally charged; and for the TPS to release to the family all police body camera footage, audio recordings, dashcam footage, and notes from all officers involved in the October 13 response.
They are also calling for the abolition of the TPS and the development of appropriate and caring emergency responses.
In a statement, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer provided further details about the events of that day, which essentially corroborate those already provided to the SIU.
Ramer said shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct 13 officers from 31 Division responded to multiple 911 calls from members of the public who were reporting seeing “furniture and other items including an air conditioning unit, being thrown from a top floor apartment and landing near a reported daycare on the street level.”
He said police “attended and secured the area to ensure the safety of passers-by and other residents of the building.”
Ramer went on to say that when officers entered the apartment they located a male who had “already barricaded himself inside a bedroom.”
“Barricading automatically requires a higher level of response according to procedure, given the elevated risk of harm and therefore this was not an incident where the MCIT (Mobile Crisis Intervention Team) would be deployed to attend the scene,” he said, noting at no time was there any “confrontation, a “stand-off” or physical contact between the officers and the man.”
The high-rise near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West where Taresh Bobby Ramroop fell.
According to Ramer, onsite officers contacted the Emergency Task Force (ETF) for help. Those officers, along with “tactical paramedics” arrived at the scene at about 5:30 p.m. and “began verbal negotiations with the man.
He noted that two of the ETF officers there were certified crisis negotiators.
Police also called in a psychiatrist, he said, who was on route to the scene but “unfortunately, was not able to arrive before the man, who had barricaded himself alone in a bedroom, fell from its balcony at 7:01 p.m.”
Ramer would not elaborate further on the incident.
“Everything to that point and afterwards is now the subject of an independent investigation by the Special Investigations Unit and we are legally not permitted to comment further,” he said, adding TPS is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and has provided all video and audio recordings from the officers’ body-worn cameras and all other information requested by the SIU.
Noting that the TPS’ mandate is public safety, the chief said his members – in these kinds of crisis situations – aim to safely apprehend those involved and get them the “supports they need.”
“Any loss of life is deeply felt by our members, especially when working in these fraught scenarios where the people we are trained to help and protect are in crisis and there is a risk to individual and public safety, said Ramer, noting that the ETF is a “multi-faceted specialized unit that includes highly trained officers and specialists in negotiations, de-escalation and effectively working with persons in crisis.”
“This is a tragic outcome for this man and his loved ones. With that, I wish to again offer the family and friends of this man our deepest condolences for their loss.”
Late Thursday afternoon, the SIU provided an update on the case, indicating that it continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ramroop’s death.
At this point, the agency said it has designated nine witness officials. It said it has also interviewed three witness officials and two civilian witnesses.
An autopsy on Ramroop’s body was done on Oct. 15, the SIU said.
“The SIU is actively reviewing cellphone video, body worn camera footage and other evidence,” it added.
All previous details released about what occurred remain the same.
Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this case.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person.
Anyone with information about this investigation, including video or photos, is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.
Taresh Bobby Ramroop, a 32-year-old North York man, died on Oct. 13 after falling from the window of an apartment while in the presence of Toronto police. (Ramroop family photo)
Speaking during today’s news conference, Butterfly ‘Sabrina’ Gopaul, of Jane-Finch Action Against Poverty, said what happened to Ramroop – along with several other Black and racialized community members who died following interactions with the police – “could have been prevented.”
“The police are never equipped to show up for these types of tragedies,” she said, adding Toronto police, the TPS Board, and Mayor John Tory are all responsible and should be held accountable.
“This injustice cannot continue.”
Gopaul said the only solution is to reduce police funding.
“A society that relies on the police is not a safe society. A society that relies on surveillance is not a safe society,” she said, adding at least half of the police budget should be redirected to programs and services in the community.
A vigil for Taresh Bobby Ramroop will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, his 33rd birthday, outside 1825 Finch Ave. W. The gathering will get underway at 6 p.m.
Funds are also being collected online to help Ramroop’s family pay for his funeral and other related expenses.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House of Commons unanimously agrees to describe residential schools as genocide
A New Democrat member of Parliament's motion calling on the federal government to recognize what unfolded inside residential schools as a genocide received unanimous consent from MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday.
Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission
It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.
Muslim Canadians 'left out' of purchasing homes due to lack of halal mortgages: experts
For many prospective homebuyers in Canada, obtaining a mortgage can be a challenge due to elevated home prices. But for members of Canada's Muslim community, those looking to purchase a home may be faced with an additional barrier – securing a mortgage that aligns with their faith.
Indigenous-led bid for 2030 Olympics over after B.C. refused support, says Tsleil-Waututh chief
Chief Jen Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation says an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia is over after the province declined its support.
Rogers-Shaw merger mediation session fails to yield settlement
Rogers Communications Inc. and Canada's competition watchdog have failed to resolve their differences over the telecom giant's $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. following a mediation period and weeks of talks.
Federal deficit for previous fiscal year comes in lower than anticipated in budget
Annual financial statements show the federal deficit for the previous fiscal year was $23.6 billion lower than the projected in the spring budget.
Union calling for prime minister to fire Veterans Affairs minister
A simmering battle between Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay and a union representing thousands of Veterans Affairs Canada employees has led to the union asking for MacAulay to be fired.
Police forces too thinly stretched to administer firearm buyback program, chiefs say
Canada's police chiefs are urging the federal government not to rely on resource-strapped police forces to carry out a planned gun buyback.
Tiny island town in Newfoundland divided over resettlement as cut-off date looms
The future of a tiny island town in Newfoundland is uncertain after a preliminary resettlement vote. Residents of Gaultois are divided on whether they should stay or leave in the event its hydro and transportation links to the rest of the province get cut off.
Montreal
-
Carpool or take public transit, says government ahead of Lafontaine Tunnel closure
With the partial closure of the Lafontaine Tunnel beginning Monday, Quebec's transport minister is calling on affected commuters to come up with a Plan B.
-
Woman armed with knife at Montreal-area elementary school charged with attempted murder: police
Police say a 19-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly showed up to an elementary school north of Montreal armed with a knife in order to attack an employee.
-
Marie-Claude Nichols expelled from Que. Liberal caucus, will sit as independent
Marie-Claude Nichols, Member of the National Assembly for Vaudreuil, was expelled from the Liberal caucus Thursday after refusing a position on the shadow cabinet. Instead, she will sit as an independent.
London
-
Robbery in Kitchener sparks 'active investigation' in Dorchester, Ont., hold and secure order lifted for schools
OPP and Waterloo police handled an “active investigation” in Dorchester that put several schools under a hold and secure order for several hours on Thursday. Waterloo police say the incident in Dorchester stemmed from a robbery that occurred earlier in the day in Kitchener.
-
LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office
London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.
-
Child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing charges in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Deer crashes through Cambridge, Ont. elementary school window
Staff and students at Highland Public School received an unexpected visitor on Thursday.
-
Guelph, Ont. officer who assaulted teen in hospital bed must resign, disciplinary hearing finds
A Guelph police officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a teen in 2018 will be forced to resign from the service or be dismissed.
-
Richard Gere leaves an impression with Galt locals
Locals in Galt recount encounters with Hollywood actor Richard Gere who is filming for his newest film.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman filing civil suit against cops who charged her for murder
The murder charge has been dropped against a Sudbury woman accused in her estranged husband's death and now that his brother has been sentenced for the crime, she is coming after the cops.
-
Northern Ont. sexual assault case against convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard returns to court
The sexual assault case against disgraced Canadian musician and former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in northern Ontario returned to court Thursday morning, a week after he was sentenced to five years in prison for raping an Ottawa woman in 2016.
-
Timmins lumber mill goes up in flames
Timmins fire crews are cleaning up the remnants of what officials called a large structural fire that happened Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Wellington Street 'extremely porous' eight months after closing to vehicles, PPS head says
The head of the Parliamentary Protective Service says Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill remains "extremely porous", eight months after closing the street to vehicles following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Federal government must collect $500M in overpayments to public servants: AG
More than a quarter of federal public servants still experienced pay problems due to the troubled Phoenix pay system, Canada’s auditor general says.
-
Pain at the pumps as Ottawa gas prices increase
Gas prices are on the rise in Ottawa, with many stations selling gas for $1.736 a litre.
Windsor
-
Alleged sex assault investigated near University of Windsor
Police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the University of Windsor campus earlier this week.
-
OPP asking for public’s help after sudden death in Chatham-Kent
Elgin County OPP continue to investigate the events that lead to the discovery of a deceased individual on Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent last month.
-
'Suspicious' fire causes $2-million damage to Walkerville restaurant
An investigation is underway after another fire at a restaurant on Wyandotte Street East.
Barrie
-
Ont. mother fights for special exemption for toddler in ICU with RSV
A Cookstown, Ont. mother is fighting for a special exemption for her toddler to receive an antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, after being denied by the Ministry of Health.
-
Motorist stopped twice in 10 minutes for driving too slow: OPP
Police in Caledon say they stopped a motorist for driving slowly to check out the scenery.
-
Two men face charges, including forcible confinement, in sexual assault investigation
Huronia West OPP officers arrested two men following allegations of sexual assault and say the investigation is ongoing.
Atlantic
-
New sex-related charges laid against former Moncton teacher
A total of 29 charges have now been laid against Paul J. Maillet, a New Brunswick man who is at the centre of a historical sexual misconduct investigation.
-
'Serious allegations' against municipal police force contained in RCMP document released by inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission entered more than 2,000 documents into the public record Thursday, a month after the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting ended public hearings.
-
Suspect arrested after teen stabbed at high school in North Wiltshire, P.E.I.
The RCMP says one teenager has been arrested and another is in hospital following a stabbing at a high school in North Wiltshire, P.E.I., Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Report calls for increased provincial oversight into Alberta's private career colleges
A Calgary charity wants the province to step up actions against problematic private career colleges.
-
‘Zero recollection of that event’: Calgary city councillor responds to online video mocking Indigenous culture, women
A Calgary city councillor says he has no recollection of events now posted online where his voice can allegedly be heard imitating an Indigenous accent and making vulgar comments.
-
Province overruled Alberta's CMOH in masking order, ruling finds
The Alberta Court of King's Bench has found the Alberta government's decision to block school boards from imposing their own mask mandates 'was made for improper purposes' and 'unreasonable.'
Winnipeg
-
'Heartbreaking': Four children killed in Thompson, Man. house fire
Four children have died after a fire broke out in a Thompson, Man., home Wednesday night.
-
Looking at the new faces who will be part of Winnipeg city council
Wednesday night’s municipal election results are still settling in for councillor-elect Evan Duncan. He is one of three councillor-elects who will be different compared to the council that sat from 2018 to 2022.
-
'Build a stronger city': What Scott Gillingham has planned for his time as mayor of Winnipeg
Scott Gillingham was elected as Winnipeg’s next mayor in the 2022 municipal election on Wednesday, beating 10 other candidates in a race that came down to the wire.
Vancouver
-
Indigenous-led bid for 2030 Olympics over after B.C. refused support, says Tsleil-Waututh chief
Chief Jen Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation says an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia is over after the province declined its support.
-
COVID-19: B.C. hospital population drops significantly in latest update
A week after the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in two months, data released Thursday shows the hospital population plummeting to its lowest level since June.
-
Traffic alerts: Downed power lines snarl traffic in different parts of Metro Vancouver
The storm that swept through B.C.'s South Coast on Thursday downed power lines onto busy roadways and snarled traffic for hours in different parts of Metro Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
-
Chick-fil-A coming to Alberta 'in the coming years' as part of Canadian expansion
A popular fast-food fried chicken restaurant will come to Alberta in the next few years as part of a massive Canadian expansion.
-
How Edmonton plans to deal with snow and ice this winter
The City of Edmonton said it's been listening to residents when it comes to snow and ice removal and announced a number of changes on Thursday to improve its program. One of the major changes this year will be in residential areas, which won't be bladed down to bare pavement. Instead, snowpack will be leveled and maintained at five centimetres which will prevent large windrows, rutting and water drainage issues.