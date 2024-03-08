Video shows suspects lighting tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill
A tow truck driver managed to escape without injury after his vehicle was set on fire by unknown suspects in a parking lot in Richmond Hill on Thursday, York Regional Police say.
In a video of the incident, which was released by police on social media, two suspects carrying large jugs of liquid can be seen pouring the substance onto two trucks parked in a lot in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Leslie Street at around 5 a.m.
The suspects are then seen throwing burning objects at the vehicles but police said only one of the two trucks ignited.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The tow truck became engulfed in flames and police said the fire quickly spread to a nearby business, causing damage.
The fire was extinguished by crews that responded to the scene.
Police said while the vehicle that caught fire was occupied at the time of the incident, the driver was able to exit the vehicle and was not injured.
Detailed suspect descriptions were not provided but police said they arrived at the parking lot in a blue, four-door sedan.
“Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with a video recording that captured any suspicious activity in the area, to please come forward,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Friday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
These pests could bug Canadians earlier than usual, entomologists say
Canadians don't usually worry about mosquitoes, ticks or other insects in early March. Yet the abnormally mild winter in the country could see some pests bug people earlier than usual in Canada, some entomologists say.
Canada's military will soon have a new leader. Will it finally be a woman?
The search is on for the next leader of the Canadian Armed Forces — and it's long past time that a woman became chief of the defence staff, observers say.
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Widespread damage: B.C. fruit growers face millions in losses
The trouble stems from earlier this winter, which started exceptionally warm. Then in January, temperatures suddenly plunged. A shock many grape vines and fruit trees just couldn’t take.
Two-day storm threatens to drop 85 centimetres of snow on Newfoundland
Forecasters with Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador say anywhere from 55 to 85 centimetres of snow will land in the St. John’s area by Saturday morning, when the snow will finally move off shore.
United Airlines plane rolls off runway in Houston
Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning.
A new trove of records could help many reconnect with their Irish roots. They come from a surprising source
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.