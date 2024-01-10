Video shows suspects damaging Jewish family’s vehicle in Vaughan: police

York Regional Police (YRP) have released a video of wanted suspects seen damaging the vehicle of a Jewish family in Vaughan Tuesday, which is now being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated vandalism.

The video was released on Wednesday afternoon as police asked for the public’s help identifying the people involved in the incident that occurred in the area of Glen Shields Avenue and Dufferin Street.

YRP said at least three people arrived in the neighbourhood shortly after 3 a.m. in a dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee and drove around before stopping in front of a home.

Two suspects wearing masks and gloves got out of the passenger side while the third suspect believed to be the driver, remained in the vehicle.

In the video, the two suspects go to a parked vehicle, which police said was adorned with decals of the Israeli flag, and use a tool to shatter its windows. One suspect was later seen striking one of the vehicle’s tires several times.

Police said the two suspects then returned to the Jeep and drove away.

Investigators have limited descriptions of the two male suspects. One of them was last seen wearing a mask, a dark-hooded jacket, dark pants with a reflective stripe on the side and a satchel across his chest.

The other suspect wore a mask, a dark-hooded jacket, and dark pants with a reflective material at the knee. Police said they do not have information about the third suspect.

“The Hate Crime Prevention Unit has been notified, and a hate crime investigator is on the case,” YRP said.

Friends of Simon Wisenthal Center confirmed that the vehicle targeted was owned by a Jewish family.

“Targeting private properties because they display the flag of Israel is #antisemitism, pure and simple,” the organization said in a statement posted on social media.

Yesterday, a Jewish family's vehicle, which displays the Israeli flag, was badly vandalized in the area of Dufferin and Steeles in Vaughan, Ont. This comes just days after an Israeli flag was ripped at a home in Mission, BC.



Targeting private properties because they display the… pic.twitter.com/7ypYwUrBL5 — Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (@CanadianFSWC) January 10, 2024

Police services in the Greater Toronto Area have seen a spike of hate crimes since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last October. In Toronto, there have been nearly 100 hate crimes reported to police since Oct. 7, more than double the number observed during the same time period last year.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.