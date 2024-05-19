TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man shot after dispute outside house in Scarborough

    Toronto police at the scene of a shooting on Cotton Avenue, near Danforth and Kennedy roads, on May 19, 2024. Toronto police at the scene of a shooting on Cotton Avenue, near Danforth and Kennedy roads, on May 19, 2024.
    A man was shot after a dispute outside of a house in Scarborough Saturday morning, police say.

    Toronto police were called to the scene on Cotton Avenue, near Danforth and Kennedy roads, just before 3 a.m.

    The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    An investigation is underway, according to police.

