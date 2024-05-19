TORONTO
    Police searching for suspect after daylight shooting in Ajax

    A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
    Police are searching for a suspect after a daylight shooting in Ajax.

    Durham Regional Police Service said it was called to the area of Lankester and Drake lanes on Saturday at 4:20 p.m. in response to reports of the sounds of gunshots.

    Officers arrived on scene and located numerous shell casings; however, no victims were located, police say.

    “It is believed at this time that there was a dispute between a group of males and a lone male. The lone male fired numerous shots at the group in response to the altercation,” Durham police said in a release Sunday afternoon.

    The suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build, wearing black clothing and a black mask.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

