Police searching for suspect after daylight shooting in Ajax

Police are searching for a suspect after a daylight shooting in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police Service said it was called to the area of Lankester and Drake lanes on Saturday at 4:20 p.m. in response to reports of the sounds of gunshots.

Officers arrived on scene and located numerous shell casings; however, no victims were located, police say.

“It is believed at this time that there was a dispute between a group of males and a lone male. The lone male fired numerous shots at the group in response to the altercation,” Durham police said in a release Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build, wearing black clothing and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.