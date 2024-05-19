TORONTO
Toronto

    • Federal byelection announced for June 24 in Toronto St. Paul's riding

    Then-minister of mental health and addictions Carolyn Bennett rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Longtime Liberal Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto - St. Paul's after 26 years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Then-minister of mental health and addictions Carolyn Bennett rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Longtime Liberal Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto - St. Paul's after 26 years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share

    The Prime Minister's Office has announced a federal byelection will be held in the Ontario riding of Toronto—St. Paul's on June 24 to fill the seat left vacant by longtime Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett.

    Bennett announced in December that she was retiring as an MP after 26 years in the House of Commons, including more than 10 years in cabinet.

    She has since been named Canada's ambassador to Denmark.

    Toronto-St. Paul's used to be considered a bellwether riding, often voting for the governing party, but it has become a safe Liberal seat since Bennett first ran there.

    The Liberals have named longtime Liberal staffer Leslie Church as their candidate to replace Bennett.

    The Conservative Party of Canada have nominated financial professional Don Stewart, while Amrit Parhar, who works as a director at a non-profit, will run for the NDP.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2024. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News