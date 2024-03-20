Video shows suspected impaired driver spinning out at Markham intersection

York Regional Police arrested a young driver caught on video spinning out at an intersection in Markham for allegedly speeding and operating a car impaired.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Woodbine and Steeles avenues at 2 a.m. on March 4.

In a video released on Wednesday afternoon, a white car turns left at the intersection and spins around, prompting police behind the vehicle to turn its lights on and pull the driver over.

“Turn off the car,” a police officer is heard telling the driver. “Get out.”

As the driver exits the car, the officer tells him he is under arrest for dangerous operation.

“Do you have anything to drink tonight?” the officer asks the driver, who replies, “Yes.”

The officer informs the driver that he needs to provide a breath sample. The driver complies, and a “beep” sound is heard in the video.

Then, the 20-year-old driver is seen getting into the back of the police cruiser and sighs heavily. Police said his licence was suspended for having a blood concentration above zero.

Drivers under the age of 22 cannot have any alcohol in their system while driving.

According to police, they had been following the driver after he was observed passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.

Police said dangerous driving carries higher penalties for novice drivers.