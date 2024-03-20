TORONTO
Toronto

    • Video shows suspected impaired driver spinning out at Markham intersection

    Share

    York Regional Police arrested a young driver caught on video spinning out at an intersection in Markham for allegedly speeding and operating a car impaired.

    Police said the incident occurred in the area of Woodbine and Steeles avenues at 2 a.m. on March 4.

    In a video released on Wednesday afternoon, a white car turns left at the intersection and spins around, prompting police behind the vehicle to turn its lights on and pull the driver over.

    “Turn off the car,” a police officer is heard telling the driver. “Get out.”

    As the driver exits the car, the officer tells him he is under arrest for dangerous operation.

    “Do you have anything to drink tonight?” the officer asks the driver, who replies, “Yes.”

    The officer informs the driver that he needs to provide a breath sample. The driver complies, and a “beep” sound is heard in the video.

    Then, the 20-year-old driver is seen getting into the back of the police cruiser and sighs heavily. Police said his licence was suspended for having a blood concentration above zero.

    Drivers under the age of 22 cannot have any alcohol in their system while driving.

    According to police, they had been following the driver after he was observed passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.

    Police said dangerous driving carries higher penalties for novice drivers.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    • Search continues for missing fisherman

      Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News