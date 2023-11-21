TORONTO
Toronto

    • Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside

    A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.

    Footage of the Nov. 17 robbery obtained by CTV News Toronto shows the owner of Pure 10, James Latini, unlocking and opening the door for a man in a mask wearing a red puffer jacket and shorts.

    The man then briefly looks around as he enters the store while still holding the door lever. When he turns around as three people walk up to the store, Latini tries quickly closing the door, but the man prevents him, allowing the three inside.

    "I noticed three other guys starting running from over there so I tried to shut the door but they just pushed me out of the way," Latini said in an interview with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

    All four go around the store, grabbing as many shoes and clothing on display as possible.

    At the same time, Latini walks out of the store, looking back as his store is being robbed. Before fleeing, the owner locks the front door from the outside.

    One of the suspects sees what Ladini just did and alerts others that they’ve been locked in.

    Another then takes out what appears to be a hatchet from his bag and breaks the front window. Carrying stolen merchandise, the suspects exit through the smashed window.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire

    A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News