Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
Footage of the Nov. 17 robbery obtained by CTV News Toronto shows the owner of Pure 10, James Latini, unlocking and opening the door for a man in a mask wearing a red puffer jacket and shorts.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The man then briefly looks around as he enters the store while still holding the door lever. When he turns around as three people walk up to the store, Latini tries quickly closing the door, but the man prevents him, allowing the three inside.
"I noticed three other guys starting running from over there so I tried to shut the door but they just pushed me out of the way," Latini said in an interview with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.
All four go around the store, grabbing as many shoes and clothing on display as possible.
At the same time, Latini walks out of the store, looking back as his store is being robbed. Before fleeing, the owner locks the front door from the outside.
One of the suspects sees what Ladini just did and alerts others that they’ve been locked in.
Another then takes out what appears to be a hatchet from his bag and breaks the front window. Carrying stolen merchandise, the suspects exit through the smashed window.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire
A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
The first of three days of public sector strikes this week highlighted difficult working conditions in Quebec's health and education fields.
-
'Just leave me alone': After getting noise complaint, Saint-Denis bar asks mayor to back off
A Montreal bar is making a lot of noise on social media after the city warned that it could face a hefty fine for being too loud.
-
Snow likely to pile up in Montreal Tuesday night
A massive storm system affecting U.S. travel will push into southern Quebec this evening, ahead of American Thanksgiving.
London
-
Fatal truck crash closes Highway 401 Tuesday morning
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning.
-
'Canada’s top hairstylist': Aylmer, Ont. salon owner captures prestigious award
For the second time in three years, Nicole Pede of Aylmer, Ont. is Canada’s top hairstylist. 'I was not expecting it,' said Pede, who owns Instyle Salon and Spa in Aylmer. 'There's always the chance obviously when you are a finalist, but the work this year was out of this world.'
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province, but students say they're already feeling a financial crunch.
-
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022 and 75 so far this year.
-
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock reopened following fatal crash
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been reopened following a fatal single-vehicle crash.
Northern Ontario
-
As winter sets in, $70M road construction season nears the end in Sudbury
A busy construction season is coming to a close in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury said it spent $70 million on roads and construction this season. Most projects have wrapped up, but work on the Kingsway will continue until mid-December.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Snowfall advisory in effect for North Bay, West Nipissing
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect Tuesday and into Wednesday morning for an upcoming snowfall, Environment Canada says.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government proposing further public service spending cuts in coming years
The federal Liberal government is proposing further spending restraints on Ottawa's largest employer, but there is no concrete plan yet on how it will achieve this.
-
uOttawa criticized for suspension of resident doctor for pro-Palestinian posts
The University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine is receiving criticism after a resident physician was suspended in relation to posts made in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Three Ottawa restaurants among Canada's best 100
Perch, Alice, and Atelier in Ottawa's Little Italy were featured on this year's OpenTable top 100 restaurants in Canada.
Windsor
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing store with axe
Windsor police say a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a store while wielding an axe at the Devonshire Mall.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.
-
Recognize them? Police seek help identifying suspects
Windsor police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals wanted for theft and mischief offences under $5,000.
Barrie
-
Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital
Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.
-
Suspects target 'Magic Cards' worth $20,000 from Midland store
Provincial police are investigating a smash-and-grab in Midland where the suspect seemingly knew what to go after, having targeted a collection of 'Magic Cards' valued upwards of $20,000.
-
School bus crashes into ditch in Tiny Township with driver, child on board
Emergency crews were called to a school bus collision in Tiny Township on Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Clash over cowbell: Hockey coach in Nova Scotia accused of assaulting referee
A minor hockey coach in Nova Scotia is facing a charge after a referee was allegedly assaulted during a game on the weekend.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
The Crown has stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg closing Arlington Bridge indefinitely
A 121-year-old bridge in Winnipeg may have seen its final passengers on it.
-
Pledges to cut wait times, add affordability measures in Kinew government’s first speech from the throne
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
-
Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Langley, B.C., shooting was father leaving for work, family says
The victim of an early morning shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday was an innocent father who was on his way to work, according to his stunned family.
-
Canada's Leopard 2 tanks arrive in Latvia to bolster growing NATO mission
The Canadian Armed Forces has completed its promised deployment of 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Latvia in an effort to create a combat-ready NATO brigade in Eastern Europe.
-
B.C. unfairly clawed back COVID-19 benefit to thousands, ombudsperson's report says
mA report says thousands of people in British Columbia saw their $1,000 COVID-19 benefit unfairly clawed back by the provincial government.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
NDP accuses Smith government of running $700K 'gravy train' for friends and allies
Alberta's Opposition NDP attempted to skewer the government Tuesday over more than $700,000 worth of sole-source contracts paid to political allies of Danielle Smith.
-
Semi rear-ends transit bus in Strathcona County: police
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a semi and a Strathcona County Transit bus on Tuesday morning.