Video shows new drive-thru car wash for trains as work continues on Finch LRT
Have you ever wondered how Metrolinx keeps the exterior of its trains clean?
Turns out it might not be all that different from your personal vehicle.
Metrolinx has released a video to social media, providing a glimpse inside a new dedicated train wash bay at the maintenance and storage facility for the still-under construction Finch West LRT.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In the short video, you can see a train operator pulling ahead after someone on an intercom gives them the all-clear.
The facility appears to be remarkably similar to any car wash, with train tracks in place of the conveyor belt system that you might see at most gas station washes.
A spokesperson for Metrolinx tells CP24.com that the facility near Finch Avenue and Jane Street is actually one of four washing bays in operation across the GTA.
The other wash bays are located at Metrolinx’s Willowbrook, Eglinton and Whitby rail maintenance facilities.
The Finch Avenue site is a 10,000 square foot facility with capacity to hold up to 26 light rail vehicles.
While construction is continuing on the 11-kilometre Finch West LRT, trains are being tested along the line and it is expected to be operational later this year.
Once complete, it will provide a rapid transit connection from the existing Finch West subway station to the Humber College campus at Finch Avenue West and Highway 27.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'act of empty symbolism'
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
Pamela Salem, Miss Moneypenny in Bond movie 'Never Say Never Again,' dead at 80
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
Senior with dementia loses $600K to repeated grandparent scams
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
Extreme cold warnings issued for some Canadian provinces: forecast
Canadians can look forward to a warm-up in temperatures by Sunday or Monday, according to the latest forecasts.
Lynx Air is shutting down. Here's what passengers need to know
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
ISIS bride loses her appeal over the removal of her U.K. citizenship
A woman who travelled to Syria as a teenager to join the Islamic State group lost her appeal Friday against the British government's decision to revoke her U.K. citizenship, with judges saying that it wasn't for them to rule on whether it was “harsh” to do so.
Video shows shooting in White Rock, B.C., that left 4 injured early Thursday
A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
-
Check you're fully immunized against measles, Public Health Agency of Canada urges
The Public Health Agency of Canada is strongly advising everyone in Canada to check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
-
Quebec's Common Front members vote yes to agreement in principle
Members of Quebec's inter-union Common Front have voted 74.8 per cent in favour of the agreements in principle reached with the provincial government.
London
-
Strathroy-Caradoc police investigating 'sudden death' at long-term care facility
An investigation is underway following a sudden death at a long-term care facility, Strathroy-Caradoc police said on Thursday.
-
London attack ruling first to recognize terror on grounds of white nationalism
The case of an Ontario man who carried out a deadly attack on a Muslim family was the first to recognize terrorism on grounds of white supremacist ideology and further emphasized that terrorism isn't limited to those who belong to specific groups, experts and observers said after the landmark trial ended this week.
-
OPP clear area in Elgin County following police investigation
Police resources have cleared an area in the Municipality of West Elgin Friday morning following a police investigation.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
Teenager and man arrested after weapon seized at Fairview Park mall
A teenager and a man from Kitchener are facing charges after police were called to the Fairview Park mall Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
-
Northern Ontario man fined $5.5K for hunting moose without necessary licence
A northern Ontario man has been fined $5,500 after pleading guilty to hunting a cow moose without a proper licence.
Ottawa
-
1,500 shoplifting incidents reported at Ottawa LCBO locations over three months
More than 1,500 shoplifting incidents were reported at LCBO outlets in Ottawa during the final three months of 2023, as Ottawa police continue to see a rise in shoplifting incidents in the capital.
-
OPP investigating suspicious death in Township of Alfred-Plantagenet
Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, around 65 km away from Ottawa.
-
'No threat to public safety': 1 person in custody, another injured following shooting in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting incident in Pembroke, Ont. along McKenzie Street.
Windsor
-
51 traffic-related charges handed out by Windsor police
Windsor police were cracking down on drivers in the city on Thursday.
-
Windsor included in pilot project on new transportation technologies
The Canadian government announced Windsor will be part of a pilot project to develop and commercialize new transportation technologies and innovative solutions.
-
Windsor warming bus to help people experiencing homelessness
The City of Windsor announced a new mobile warming centre will be on the streets for people experiencing homelessness over the next few months.
Barrie
-
Police investigate shooting in Alliston, 3 suspects wanted
Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened in Alliston on Kidd Crescent late Thursday afternoon.
-
Hospital brings back X-ray walk-in-only services
X-rays will still require a referral and requisition from an ordering healthcare provider, which is generally doctors and nurse practitioners.
-
Man accused of killing his wife tells 911 dispatcher she 'left in a complete rage'
Michael Sedo returned to the witness stand in a Newmarket courtroom on Thursday for cross-examination from the defence in the case against his father, John Sedo, the Aurora, Ont. man accused of killing his wife, Helen, who disappeared in July 2020.
Atlantic
-
Task force recommends creation of independent N.S. energy operator
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
-
Maritime gas prices drop slightly
Gas pump prices in the Maritimes dropped overnight, although some provinces saw more significant decreases than others.
-
Rainfall warnings issued, freeze and icy conditions to follow
Rainfall Warnings have been issued for Kings and Queens counties in Prince Edward Island. The warning calls for 25 to 35 mm of rain Friday evening through Saturday noon.
Calgary
-
Lynx Air files for creditor protection, ceasing operations on Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
4-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail sends 2 people to hospital
Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles on Stoney Trail on Wednesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'It was just a hoax': Winnipeg senior warns others after nearly falling victim to phone scam
A Winnipeg senior who was almost swindled out of $5,000 by a phone scam is sharing her story in hopes of saving others from falling victim.
-
Manitoba man charged in death of five family members to make court appearance
The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to make a court appearance in Winnipeg today.
-
Lynx Air is shutting down. Here's what passengers need to know
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices soar in B.C.'s Lower Mainland before the weekend
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
-
Flurries in Metro Vancouver's forecast, 'significant snowfall' expected on mountain highways
B.C. drivers taking mountain highway passes this weekend are being warned to prepare for snowy conditions.
-
B.C. government's plan to fund IVF welcomed – even by some who just missed out
The fertility journey can be a challenging one and for one Vancouver woman, it took her all the way to Greece.
Edmonton
-
Pride crosswalks, non-government flags banned in Alberta town after community vote
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday in favour of a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
Worker hospitalized after exposure at Red Deer County oil-and-gas site
Two people who were exposed to a substance at an oil-and-gas site in Red Deer County on Tuesday needed to be hospitalized, officials say.
-
Oilers host Wild as both chase a bounce-back win
The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to improve their start when they host the Minnesota Wild on Friday.