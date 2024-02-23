Video shows new drive-thru car wash for trains as work continues on Finch LRT

Have you ever wondered how Metrolinx keeps the exterior of its trains clean?

Turns out it might not be all that different from your personal vehicle.

Metrolinx has released a video to social media, providing a glimpse inside a new dedicated train wash bay at the maintenance and storage facility for the still-under construction Finch West LRT.

In the short video, you can see a train operator pulling ahead after someone on an intercom gives them the all-clear.

The facility appears to be remarkably similar to any car wash, with train tracks in place of the conveyor belt system that you might see at most gas station washes.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx tells CP24.com that the facility near Finch Avenue and Jane Street is actually one of four washing bays in operation across the GTA.

The other wash bays are located at Metrolinx’s Willowbrook, Eglinton and Whitby rail maintenance facilities.

The Finch Avenue site is a 10,000 square foot facility with capacity to hold up to 26 light rail vehicles.

While construction is continuing on the 11-kilometre Finch West LRT, trains are being tested along the line and it is expected to be operational later this year.

Once complete, it will provide a rapid transit connection from the existing Finch West subway station to the Humber College campus at Finch Avenue West and Highway 27.