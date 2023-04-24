Video shows giant spool of cable rolling through busy Newmarket intersection

Canada proposes tighter consumer rules for airline passengers

Airlines in Canada would need to set up internal plans to deal with travel claims from disgruntled passengers and face greater pressure to compensate those impacted by flight disruptions under proposals included in the country's budget legislation, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Monday.

    A study has found the cost of surgeries and other procedures performed in the private sector in Quebec far exceeds their public-sector equivalents, sometimes by as much as 150 per cent. The study was based on data obtained by the Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS) through an access to information request.

    Federal worker strikes continued Monday in Quebec as public sector workers held picket lines all over the country amid stalled contract negotiations. Now in their second week of demonstrations, federal employees with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are asking for wage increases to combat the rising cost of living. In one of the largest strikes in Canada history, government workers walked off the job as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, hitting the picket lines at some 250 locations across the country.

    Quebec's transport minister has unveiled a variety of initiatives to reduce the impact of construction sites on the city's road network. Geneviève Guilbault took advantage of her visit to the Strategic Forum on Transportation Infrastructure, organized by Montreal's board of trade on Monday, to make the anouncement.

