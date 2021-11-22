TORONTO -- Police in Peel Region have released surveillance video of an ATM that was ripped out of a business by a pickup truck driver in Mississauga following an investigation into similar break and enters in the Greater Toronto Area.

In a news release issued Monday, police said their three-month probe into a series of commercial and ATM break and enters in the area came to a head after they conducted two search warrants in Brampton on Nov. 19. That's when police said they seized a variety of power tools, cash, and clothing.

Keith Brooks, 36, of Brampton was charged in connection with the investigation. He is facing 27 counts of break and enter, 27 counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence, and breach of an undertaking.

Details of the investigation are scarce, but police have released surveillance video of at least two of the alleged break ins, the first of which appears to have been recorded on Oct. 27. In that video, an individual can be seen taking what appears to be a power tool to an ATM in an apparent attempt to open the machine while another individual holds the door open.

In the second surveillance video, recorded on Nov. 11, a pickup truck is seen outside a business, which Peel police tell CTV News Toronto is located in Mississauga, before it drives off, taking with it an ATM that appears to be attached by a cable.

A second suspect is still wanted by police in connection with the investigation. The man, identified by police as Shawn Moore, 36, of Brampton, is wanted on 27 counts of break and enter and 27 counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence.

Meanwhile, Brooks was held for a bail hearing at a Brampton courtroom.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.