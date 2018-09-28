

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Durham Regional Police have released security video of one of the suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Clarington earlier this month.

On Sept. 10, officers were called to a residence in the area of Old Scugog Road and Concession Road 6, near the community of Hampton, for reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

The victim was later identified by police as 29-year-old Cody James.

James was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but police say he later succumbed to his injuries.

The day after the incident police said they were looking for two suspects, described only as black males.

On Sept. 28, investigators issued a more detailed description of one of the suspects based on surveillance footage that was released to the public.

The video shows one of the suspects getting out of a vehicle in what appears to be a parking lot. The suspect is then seen walking into a building with sliding doors.

Police did not provide a location for where the surveillance video was taken.

The suspect seen in the video is being described by police as a black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing cargo pants, a dark sweater and a toque.

Police are still only describing the second suspect as a black male.

Investigators say they are also searching for a black Dodge Caravan wanted in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Durham region’s homicide unit at 1-888-579-7520 extension 5319 or extension 5247, or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.