

CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s is dead following an afternoon shooting at a home in Clarington, Ont.

Durham Regional Police were alerted to the incident in the community of Hampton, near Old Scugog Road and Concession Road 6, sometime after 2 p.m.

Police later confirmed in a tweet that the male victim died in hospital.

Few other details have been provided, but police say homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Two area schools were briefly placed on a hold and secure order while police attended the scene. The orders have since been lifted.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or suspects.