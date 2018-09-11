

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region have identified the man shot dead inside a home in Clarington on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a residence on Old Scugog Road, near the community of Hampton, at around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found 29-year-old Cody James suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

Though he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, police say he did not survive.

A number of officers descended on the area after the events in an effort to track down a suspect, but no arrests were made.

Two nearby schools were placed under hold and secure orders while police attended to the scene but were cleared by the end of the school day.

Police say they’re searching for two suspects, described only as black males.

They're asking anyone with information about the incident or anyone who witnessed activity in the neighbourhood to call them or Crime Stoppers.

This is the region’s ninth homicide of 2018.