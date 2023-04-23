Victims' families, dignitaries mark fifth anniversary of deadly Toronto van attack
Dozens of mourners shared a moment of somber silence on Sunday as they gathered to mark the anniversary of a deadly van attack that shook Toronto five years ago.
Relatives of the attack's 11 victims, politicians and community members watched quietly as the names of those killed on April 23, 2018, scrolled across a screen in a movie theatre near the scene of the crime.
The attack, which killed 10 people at the time and saw another woman die of her injuries years later, occurred when a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling stretch of Yonge Street. It has been described as one of Canada's worst mass murders.
The memorial event was meant to make sure the victims of the attack aren't forgotten, said organizer Omar Hassan.
"We want to make sure that we have a space where we can still remember the victims and those who were affected by the tragedy ... to come together in a shared space so that we can find a way to heal as a community," Hassan said, noting he still remembers the sounds as he came upon the scene that day.
"It is difficult to put into words, but grief, people screaming, people crying."
Local politicians also reflected on how the attack forever changed the fabric of the city.
"It was unfathomable then, and still shocking now, to think how our innocence as a community and as a city was lost," said Coun. Lily Cheng, who represents the neighbourhood where the attack took place.
"The violence and loss of life will remain a scar on many of our hearts, especially those who have lost loved ones or have endured life-changing injuries."
The indoor gathering marked the first part of Sunday's commemorative events. At an outdoor ceremony later in the day, dozens of relatives, community members and public figures circled the Mel Lastman Reflection pool and cast paper boats carrying tiny LED lights on the water as a musician sang and played a guitar.
Betty Forsyth, Ji Hun Kim, Sohe Chung, Geraldine Brady, Chul Min Kang, Anne Marie D'Amico, Munir Najjar, Dorothy Sewell, Andrea Bradden and Renuka Amarasingha died in the attack. Amaresh Tesfamariam died from her injuries more than three years later.
Alek Minassian was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
He claimed at his trial to be angered by women who wouldn't sleep with him and to have been radicalized on the internet. The presiding judge found he carried out the van attack to achieve notoriety.
Minassian was sentenced to life in prison last year with no possibility of parole for 25 years. He's appealing his conviction.
Toronto residents who live and work in the area where the attack took place have said they still have vivid memories of the rampage and the devastation it brought.
The City of Toronto has previously indicated plans for a permanent memorial honouring the lives lost in the attack are still being finalized.
In a statement released to mark the fifth anniversary, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie acknowledged plans remain in the works.
"In the coming months, the City will be working with a community advisory committee to launch a design competition for a permanent memorial to honour the victims’ memories and the resilience of the local community," the statement read.
"The City consulted with the families of victims to develop a vision for the memorial, and will continue to be guided by their input."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC president 'hopeful' that a deal will be struck soon, reiterates call for Trudeau to weigh in
The president of the country’s largest public service union says he is "hopeful" that a deal will be reached with the federal government soon amid the continuing strike of more than 155,000 federal public servants.
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Russia claims progress in battle for Bakhmut
Russia on Sunday said its forces had advanced in Bakhmut while a top Ukrainian commander said his troops were holding the frontline through the city, all but destroyed in some of the bloodiest combat of the 14-month war.
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
New study shows the fatal impact of climate change on the snowshoe hare
For animals that camouflage to hide from predators during the winter, a new study shows how climate change is presenting a unique challenge that could have ripple effects on their entire ecosystem.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainfall warnings issued for Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Montreal and other regions of Quebec. The Montreal and Laval regions are forecast to expect as much as 35 millimetres of rain on Sunday.
-
Montreal must take steps to decriminalize certain drugs: advocates
Advocates pushing for Montreal to decriminalize certain drugs say the city has shown it's open to the idea but isn't taking steps to get it done.
-
One of Quebec's most wanted suspects has been arrested, facing 1st-degree murder charge
Quebec provincial police (SQ) said on Sunday that officers arrested a 20-year-old man listed as one of the most wanted suspects in the province. Alexandre Durant-Artiles was wanted in connection with the March 25 killing of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny.
London
-
Police search for suspects in connection to downtown London, Ont. shooting
London, Ont. police were notified around 2:45 a.m. Sunday that possible gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.
-
‘From 50 bikes per year to 500’: London’s Big Bike Giveaway has come a long way
Since Big Bike Giveaway’s inception in 2014, Shayne Hodgson and his wife Monica have fixed and gifted more than 3,200 bikes to Londoners in need.
-
Section of Bruce Peninsula now ‘protected land’
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has purchased a section of “environmentally sensitive” land on the Bruce Peninsula.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Strikes, murder trial, missing bird returns
One of the largest strike actions in Canadian history, an ongoing murder trial in Kitchener, and a big lottery win for a Kitchener receptionist round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Erin, Ont. community raises funds for local man’s experimental cancer treatment
The town of Erin, Ont is rallying around one of their own.
-
COVID-19 ICU admissions hit zero for first time in six months in Waterloo region
For the first time in months, hospitals in Waterloo region don’t have COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Units.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Ottawa
-
PSAC president 'hopeful' that a deal will be struck soon, reiterates call for Trudeau to weigh in
The president of the country’s largest public service union says he is "hopeful" that a deal will be reached with the federal government soon amid the continuing strike of more than 155,000 federal public servants.
-
New York State earthquake rattles residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake 20 km southwest of Watertown, New York at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. Residents in Ottawa, Kingston, Montreal and the Toronto area reported feeling the earthquake.
-
'Night mayor' to help grow and develop Ottawa's nightlife economy
The city of Ottawa will create the position of a 'night mayor' as part of a new strategy to grow and develop the capital's 'nightlife' economy and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Windsor
-
41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon brings in over $124k
The 41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor, Ont. ran Sunday afternoon, raising $124,222
-
Windsor police involved in Amherstburg investigation
Windsor police began an “active investigation” Saturday evening in Amherstburg.
-
W.E.S.T. of Windsor training more women for skilled trades through week of workshops
One of the organizations behind a weeklong series of trades exploration workshops is hoping they will get women excited about entering the skilled trades.
Barrie
-
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Barrie's west end, suspects wanted
Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.
-
Pilot escapes plane crash in Collingwood, Ont. with minor injuries
The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. in a field off Poplar Sideroad, where the plane landed on its roof.
-
Ukrainians in Barrie give back through community cleanup
Dozens of Ukrainians banded together on Sunday to pick up trash throughout city parks as part of earth day events across Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
-
Cape Breton man has close encounter with bobcat
For more than 40 years, Harry Pollett has lived in East Bay, N.S., but this weekend is the first time he's had an encounter with a bobcat.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday.
-
YYC's toy plane carousel searching for a new local home
A massive tin toy plane display that has spent more than 20 years spinning around Calgary's airport is in need of a new home.
-
Southcentre Mall pop-up store Manitobah celebrates Ribbon Skirt Month
A pop-up store in Southcentre Mall hosted a showcase Sunday to celebrate Ribbon Skirt Month.
Winnipeg
-
City announces street closures for next Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party
The City of Winnipeg has announced Monday's downtown street closures for the second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party as the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
-
RCMP warns community of tainted drugs after six overdoses in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
Street sweeping, spring cleaning to begin Monday for City of Winnipeg
Spring cleaning for the City of Winnipeg starts on Monday, a massive undertaking prompting an annual reminder to move your car for street cleaning.
Vancouver
-
What you wear at Vancouver public pools now up for debate
The Vancouver Park Board is set to vote on new guidelines for attire that's allowed and not allowed at public pools across the city.
-
Vancouver city council to hear presentation proposing 2% shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council will hear a presentation this week that calls for a two per cent shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio over the next four years.
-
Parents of Vernon toddler seek living kidney donor for life-changing transplant
Megan and Brian Nekrash found out at their 20-week ultrasound that their son would be born with only one kidney, and it was likely to fail. But the Vernon couple didn’t expect expect the baby boy they named Dylan would need a kidney transplant so soon.
Edmonton
-
Oilers seek more goals, fewer penalties in Game 4 of playoff series versus Kings
Goals have been harder to come by in the playoffs for the NHL's most prolific team, but Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft believes that dam will break.
-
Blatchford business broken into, public fire pit damaged in same night
A Blatchford business owner says a break-in and fire this weekend are "heartbreaking" hits to the fledgling community.
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday.