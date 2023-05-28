Victim rushed to hospital following early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto

One person was rushed to hospital following an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto.

The incident happened in the Fashion District, near Portland and Stewart streets, which is south of King Street West and east of Bathurst Street.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 1:15 a.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a male in critical condition to a trauma centre.

Police are now saying that the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police told CP24 that they're looking for a Black male who was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and a gold chain.

More to come. This is a developing story.