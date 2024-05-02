TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police release photo of suspect wanted in Yonge-Dundas Square stabbing

    Police say the man seen in the photo is wanted in connection with a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (TPS) Police say the man seen in the photo is wanted in connection with a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (TPS)
    Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a stranger at Yonge-Dundas Square on Tuesday evening.

    Police were called to the downtown spot at around 9:15 p.m. for a stabbing.

    Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed near Yonge and Dundas streets on April 30. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    They learned that a man and a woman had an interaction, which escalated into him stabbing her.

    Police said the victim, who did not know the suspect, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect is described as having a thin build, short black wavy hair, and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black beanie, blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black and white running shoes.

    Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect and know his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

