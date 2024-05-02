Police release photo of suspect wanted in Yonge-Dundas Square stabbing
Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a stranger at Yonge-Dundas Square on Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the downtown spot at around 9:15 p.m. for a stabbing.
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed near Yonge and Dundas streets on April 30. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
They learned that a man and a woman had an interaction, which escalated into him stabbing her.
Police said the victim, who did not know the suspect, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as having a thin build, short black wavy hair, and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black beanie, blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black and white running shoes.
Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect and know his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
'What have we done?' Lawyer describes shock at possible role in Trump's 2016 victory
A lawyer who negotiated a pair of hush money deals at the centre of Donald Trump's criminal trial recalled Thursday his "gallows humor" reaction to Trump's 2016 election victory and the realization that his hidden-hand efforts might have contributed to the win.
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
Loblaw leaders call criticism 'misguided,' say they aren't to blame for high food prices
Loblaw chairman Galen Weston and the company's new CEO are pushing back against critics who blame the grocery giant for soaring food prices, as a month-long boycott of the retailer gets underway.
'Giant-killer' Kazushi Kimura to race in Kentucky Derby this weekend: 'I'm representing Canada and Japan'
Six years ago, at age 18, Kazushi Kimura left his home and family behind in Hokkaido, Japan to chase a dream. This weekend, he'll ride in the Kentucky Derby.
Orangutan observed treating wound using medicinal plant in world first
Scientists working in Indonesia have observed an orangutan intentionally treating a wound on their face with a medicinal plant, the first time this behavior has been documented.
Quebec premier asks police to dismantle camp at McGill University
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has called on the police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the lower field of McGill University's downtown campus in Montreal.
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
Canada’s financial-crime watchdog has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank also faces compliance investigations in the U.S.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Heavy police presence at McGill University as counter-protesters assemble opposite pro-Palestinian encampment
A heavy police presence was at McGill University on Thursday morning, as counter-protesters assembled opposite the pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.
-
Quebec premier asks police to dismantle camp at McGill University
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has called on the police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the lower field of McGill University's downtown campus in Montreal.
-
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teen taken to hospital in critical condition following stabbing in Nepean
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage male was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday.
-
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans in palliative care
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans is in palliative care after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Jessica Bradley.
-
Highrise fire leaving 2 children, woman in critical condition deemed suspicious
The Ottawa Police Arson Unit says the fire at an Overbrook apartment building that sent two children and a woman to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning has been deemed suspicious.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police forced into the river to save intoxicated swimmer
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
-
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
-
Sault police executing search warrant for home where two bodies were found
Detectives with Sault police, including members of the forensic identification unit, executed a search warrant Thursday inside a residence on Boundary Road.
Kitchener
-
OPP starts mandatory alcohol screening on Waterloo Region highways
Be prepared to provide a breath sample if you’re stopped by OPP on a Waterloo Region highway.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
-
Local group aims to plant 400 trees on private properties this year
Reep Green Solutions has set itself an ambitious goal for 2024 – planting 400 trees on 285 private properties in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph.
London
-
Fatal crash involving off-road vehicle
One person has died following a crash in North Perth late Wednesday night. Around 11:30 p.m. first responders were called to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 for a passenger vehicle and an off-road vehicle had collided.
-
London Knights' Easton Cowan named OHL’s Most Outstanding Player
London Knights forward Easton Cowan has been named the Red Tilson Trophy winner as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player.
-
Railway Museum housing plan 'off track': Neighbours
A petition opposing the sale of lands next to the Elgin County Railway Museum in St. Thomas is gaining 'traction.'
Windsor
-
Trucker convicted of importing $29M in meth across Ambassador Bridge
A truck driver has been convicted of importing $29 million in methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
-
Sinkhole fixed on University Avenue
The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street has reopened after crews repaired a large sinkhole.
-
'Rainbow house' on Ouellette taken down by fire
There are very few details available but the house, painted like a rainbow, on Ouellette Avenue has ben destroyed by fire.
Barrie
-
Man charged with attempted murder after assault allegations
Police in Barrie charged one man with attempted murder after an alleged assault sent one individual to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.
-
Family of man killed in Wasaga Beach crash breaks silence ahead of trial
The family of Jim Lynne is speaking out for the first time since his death in a crash in Wasaga Beach two years ago as the man accused of drunk driving that night prepares to head to trial.
-
Circus show in limbo as City of Barrie approval goes down to the wire
Publicized as a "spellbinding experience," performers from the French-based Cirque De Paris was left scrambling for a temporary building permit approval on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Foodfare employee suspended after ‘violent confrontation’ with customer
An employee at a St. Matthews-area grocery store has been suspended and police are investigating after a confrontation with a customer over the weekend.
-
Osborne Village Starbucks set to close temporarily, no reopening date specified
The Osborne Village Starbucks is set to close temporarily next week.
-
Attendance rising alongside security incidents at Winnipeg Public Library branches: report
A report in front of a city committee reveals attendance is rising at Winnipeg Public Library branches, but so are security incidents.
Atlantic
-
Fourth teen charged with second-degree murder in connection with Halifax student's death
Police say a fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a student in Halifax last week.
-
CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill says she won't run in next election
The mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says she will not re-offer in October’s municipal election.
-
2 more women file suits alleging sexual assault by Newfoundland police officer
Two more women have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted by an on-duty member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary who offered them rides home from a night of drinking in downtown St. John's.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Edmonton
-
Oilers await second-round opponent, plan to use rest as a weapon
During what they hope is a deep run through the gruelling Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, the Edmonton Oilers will take all the time off they can get.
-
RCMP looking for more victims after Edmonton man charged with child luring, sexual assault
RCMP are looking for additional victims after an Edmonton man allegedly used Snapchat to lure and sexually assault a youth.
-
Alberta government to amend bill granting it sweeping powers over municipalities
The Alberta government is making changes to a bill that would give cabinet unfettered power to fire mayors and councillors and overturn bylaws.
Calgary
-
Fort Calgary rebranded as The Confluence
In an effort to revitalize itself, Fort Calgary is changing its name and logo to reflect more of the history of the location where it sits.
-
2 City of Calgary golf courses to open Friday
Despite a few snowy days to bring in May, two Calgary municipal golf courses will be open for business Friday.
-
Calgary's CTrain crime the focus of crackdown, 64 charges laid
Calgary police have laid dozens of charges in an operation aimed at addressing ongoing safety concerns at local CTrain stations.
Regina
-
'Bad deal for Sask.': NDP want province to publicly oppose potential Viterra takeover
The opposition NDP are calling on the Saskatchewan government to publicly oppose a potential merger of agriculture giants Viterra and Bunge.
-
Sask.'s Boundary Dam carbon capture project underperforming: report
A signature carbon capture and storage project in Saskatchewan continues to miss emissions reduction goals, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of the technology, according to a report.
-
U of R to hike tuition and fees 4% in latest $283M budget
The University of Regina (U of R) is reporting its first balanced budget in years – with the promise to reinvest in student supports as the institution puts its pandemic related fiscal challenges in the rear view mirror.
Saskatoon
-
An 18-year-old was stabbed on a Saskatoon bus, police say
Saskatoon police are investigating an assault on a city bus after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
-
Saskatoon police say a man was seriously assaulted for trying to stop a theft
Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a serious assault that occurred on April 24 near a gas station in the 300 block of Confederation Drive.
Vancouver
-
The 2024 Vancouver marathon and 7 other events to check out this weekend
The first weekend of May is a busy one in Vancouver, with a marathon, the start of a documentary film festival, and activities and events for Asian Heritage Month, not to mention a pair of Pearl Jam concerts on either side of a possible (but hopefully unnecessary) Canucks Game 7 at Rogers Arena.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed for 5th straight day, phone lines operating
London Drugs stores in Western Canada remained closed Thursday due to a "cybersecurity incident," marking the fifth straight day of closures.
-
Surrey had pathway to keep RCMP but made 'no effort' to meet conditions, lawyer says
A lawyer for B.C.'s Public Safety Ministry says the City of Surrey was given a pathway to retain the RCMP as its police force, but “made no effort at all” to meet conditions to do so.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. launches secondary suite incentive program, with forgivable loans of up to $40K
B.C. has launched its previously announced secondary suite incentive program, with eligible homeowners able to receive thousands of dollars in forgivable loans to construct a rental unit.
-
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
-
Greater Victoria meal program for low income seniors could be lost without donor support
A food security program delivering meals to seniors on a low income or facing health challenges could soon end in Greater Victoria if funding doesn’t come through.