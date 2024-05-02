Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has released new details about the victims of a fatal wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night.

In a release, the SIU said that two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were visiting from India.

The couple’s three-month-old grandson also died in the multi-vehicle collision, which closed Highway 401 near Highway 412, for several hours.

The civilian agency said that the parents of the infant, his 33-year-old father and 27-year-old mother, were travelling in the same vehicle and were taken to hospital.

The mother’s injuries are serious, the SIU said.

The agency also said that there were two people inside the cargo van that was involved in the crash. The van’s 21-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 38-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The autopsies for the victims all happened in Toronto on Wednesday.

Officials have said the deadly car chase started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville and ended around 20 minutes later after the suspect led Durham police on a high-speed chase against opposing traffic on Highway 401.

The SIU has designated two subject officials and four witness officials to the investigation.

Seven investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist continue to investigate this case, it said.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.