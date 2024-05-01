TORONTO
Toronto

    • OPP starts mandatory alcohol screenings during traffic stops in GTA

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser File Image Ontario Provincial Police cruiser File Image
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say they are now conducting Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) during every traffic stop in the Greater Toronto Area as part of their "strongest measures" to keep impaired drivers off the road.

    According to the OPP, impaired driving collisions and charges are up nearly 30 per cent compared to the previous five-year average.

    Police noted that the GTA saw the highest increase in impaired-related collisions among OPP's regions.

    They expect this trend to continue this spring.

    "MAS is used and recognized throughout the world with proven results, especially among police services that have been using this effective tool for many years," OPP said.

    MAS was introduced in Canada in 2018 and allows police officers to demand a breath sample from drivers even without any suspicion that they have drunk alcohol.

    Police advise drivers to be prepared to provide a breath sample during a traffic stop. OPP say that those who do not comply could be charged.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases

    Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News