One person injured in fire at North York synagogue
A synagogue in North York was badly damaged in a two-alarm fire Thursday morning that left one person injured, and officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
Firefighters responded to a call for a commercial industrial fire at a building at Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 9:45 a.m.
Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that there are two synagogues in the building, one of which was the location of the fire.
The fire was extinguished and one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop said their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Jessop said the synagogue was substantially damaged, but firefighters were able to remove a number of religious artifacts from the space. Crews remain at the scene to clear the remaining smoke and a TTC bus has been deployed to provide shelter.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and officials are unsure if it is suspicious in nature, Jessop explained.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and a Toronto Fire Investigator, as well as Toronto police, have been called in to investigate.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw leaders push back on 'misguided criticism' of grocer as boycott begins
Loblaw's new chief executive, as well as chairman Galen Weston, pushed back on what they called 'misguided criticism' of the grocer as a push to boycott the company gains steam online.
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
Canada's financial intelligence agency says it has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank also faces compliance investigations in the U.S.
Orangutan observed treating wound using medicinal plant in world first
Scientists working in Indonesia have observed an orangutan intentionally treating a wound on their face with a medicinal plant, the first time this behavior has been documented.
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
There's a limit to how much interest rates in Canada and U.S. can diverge: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says Canadian interest rates don't have to match U.S. or global rates, but there is a limit to how much they can diverge.
Prince William and Kate release photo of daughter Charlotte to mark ninth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate released a picture of their daughter Charlotte to mark the princess's ninth birthday on Thursday.
Doctors concerned about potential spread of bird flu in Canada
H5N1 or avian flu has been detected at dozens of U.S. dairy farms and Canadian experts are urging surveillance on our side of the border too.
Airbnb's Icons allow you to drift off in the 'Up' house or rest in Prince's 'Purple Rain' mansion
The vacation destination rental company announced a new category of 'Icons,' a collection of 'extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more.'
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Goring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Heavy police presence at McGill University as counter-protesters assemble opposite pro-Palestinian encampment
A heavy police presence was at McGill University on Thursday morning, as counter-protesters assembled opposite the pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.
-
Quebec premier asks police to dismantle camp at McGill University
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University.
-
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa teen taken to hospital in critical condition following stabbing in Nepean
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage male was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans in palliative care
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans is in palliative care after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Jessica Bradley.
-
Highrise fire leaving 2 children, woman in critical condition deemed suspicious
Ottawa Fire Services says two children and one adult were taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a residential highrise building on Donald Street and St. Laurent Boulevard Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
-
Northern Ont. police forced into the river to save intoxicated swimmer
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
Kitchener
-
OPP starts mandatory alcohol screening on Waterloo Region highways
Be prepared to provide a breath sample if you’re stopped by OPP on a Waterloo Region highway.
-
Bullet fired into Waterloo business
Waterloo regional police are looking for the person who shot into the window of a Waterloo business.
-
Charges expected to be laid after three-vehicle crash in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are expecting to lay charges following a crash involving a transport truck and two other vehicles.
London
-
Fatal crash involving off-road vehicle
One person has died following a crash in North Perth late Wednesday night. Around 11:30 p.m. first responders were called to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 for a passenger vehicle and an off-road vehicle had collided.
-
'Just the first step': South Bruce signs nuclear waste hosting agreement
During one of South Bruce council’s shortest ever meetings, councillors may have made one of the biggest decisions in the community’s history.
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
Windsor
-
Trucker convicted of importing $29M in meth across Ambassador Bridge
A truck driver has been convicted of importing $29 million in methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
-
'Rainbow house' on Ouellette taken down by fire
There are very few details available but the house, painted like a rainbow, on Ouellette Avenue has ben destroyed by fire.
-
Real estate market activity increasing in Windsor-Essex
Housing market activity is heating up, according to the latest report from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Barrie
-
Man charged with attempted murder after assault allegations
Police in Barrie charged one man with attempted murder after an alleged assault sent one individual to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.
-
Melchior family donates $1M to RVH's Keep Life Wild campaign
The Melchior Family Foundation has made a $1-million gift to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Keep Life Wild campaign.
-
Suspects use counterfeit money to make big purchases in Bradford
Police in Bradford are seeking the public's help to identify two suspects accused of making purchases with counterfeit money.
Winnipeg
-
Osborne Village Starbucks set to close temporarily, no reopening date specified
The Osborne Village Starbucks is set to close temporarily next week.
-
Winnipeg firefighters warn cost savings target a risk
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says a cost savings directive poses a safety risk.
-
Manitoba First Nations suing over Lake Winnipeg pollution
A group of First Nations is suing all three levels of government over the pollution of Lake Winnipeg.
Atlantic
-
Fourth teen charged with second-degree murder in connection with Halifax student's death
Police say a fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a student in Halifax last week.
-
CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill says she won't run in next election
The mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says she will not re-offer in October’s municipal election.
-
2 more women file suits alleging sexual assault by Newfoundland police officer
Two more women have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted by an on-duty member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary who offered them rides home from a night of drinking in downtown St. John's.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of 3 armed robberies in single night, including bar shooting
A man has been charged in connection with three armed robberies one night in April.
-
School bus hit by an airsoft or BB gun in Parkland County: RCMP
Police are looking for a person who they believe fired an airsoft or BB gun at a school bus in Parkland County earlier this week.
-
Military to conduct road exercise in north Edmonton, surrounding communities on Friday
The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting a road exercise in north Edmonton and surrounding communities on Friday.
Calgary
-
Calgary's CTrain crime the focus of crackdown, 64 charges laid
Calgary police have laid dozens of charges in an operation aimed at addressing ongoing safety concerns at local CTrain stations.
-
Calgary police stop erratic vehicle driving with its hood up
Calgary police took swift action to stop a stolen vehicle, which was driving erratically in Castleridge Thursday morning.
-
Saskatchewan signs agreement with Alberta to swap information on nuclear energy
Saskatchewan and Alberta have agreed to share and swap information about nuclear power generation.
Regina
-
'Bad deal for Sask.': NDP want province to publicly oppose potential Viterra takeover
The opposition NDP are calling on the Saskatchewan government to publicly oppose a potential merger of agriculture giants Viterra and Bunge.
-
Sask.'s Boundary Dam carbon capture project underperforming: report
A signature carbon capture and storage project in Saskatchewan continues to miss emissions reduction goals, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of the technology, according to a report.
-
Saskatchewan signs agreement with Alberta to swap information on nuclear energy
Saskatchewan and Alberta have agreed to share and swap information about nuclear power generation.
Saskatoon
-
An 18-year-old was stabbed on a Saskatoon bus, police say
Saskatoon police are investigating an assault on a city bus after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
-
Managers must tell new hires about risk of violence at work under new Sask. employment rules
Saskatchewan employers will be required to tell new hires if they face a risk of violence in the workplace and to take actions against it starting on May 17.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed for 5th straight day, phone lines operating
London Drugs stores in Western Canada remained closed Thursday morning due to a "cybersecurity incident," marking the fifth straight day of closures.
-
2nd-degree murder charge announced after woman found dead in Surrey home
Nearly a week after a woman was found dead inside her Surrey home, a man has been charged with second-degree murder.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria meal program for low income seniors could be lost without donor support
A food security program delivering meals to seniors on a low income or facing health challenges could soon end in Greater Victoria if funding doesn’t come through.
-
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
-
Gaza protesters at University of Victoria say encampment will stay until demands are met
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.