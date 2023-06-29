Victim gets shot with fireworks to protect baby from being hit in downtown Toronto
Someone jumped in front of a newborn baby to save them from being hit by fireworks that a group of teens allegedly were shooting at people in downtown Toronto, according to police.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Bloor Street East, just before 6:30 p.m. on June 22.
An unidentified victim was carrying their newborn child walking south on Sherbourne Street with a friend, when a group of four to five youths allegedly came running towards them.
Police say when they approached the victims, one of the youths shot fireworks directly at the victim carrying their baby.
The second victim took a firework to the chest – which burned their shirt —when they jumped in front of the infant to save them from being hit, according to police.
The suspects bolted towards Sherbourne Station, and allegedly fired more fireworks at another victim, who ran into oncoming traffic to avoid being hit. Toronto police are trying to find this victim.
Two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl are now facing multiple charges, including three counts of throw explosive at person/intend bodily harm, three counts of mischief/property obstruction endangering life, and three counts of mischief/property not exceeding $5,000.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Anyone with information on the incident or dashcam footage is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
