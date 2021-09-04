TORONTO -- Construction workers with the paving company at the scene of a fatal shooting in North York are in shock and remembering their co-worker as a compassionate and kind family man.

Several workers identified Floreano Lopes as the victim of the deadly shooting to CTV News Toronto, saying they are saddened by the loss.

“Floreano is a person who is very compassionate; is happy to help everybody all the time,” said co-worker David Hernandez, who had known Lopes for five years.

Hernandez said Lopes has three children, including one who is young.

“I think that’s the hard part for everybody,” he said.

On Friday, Toronto police said a suspect was in a stolen black pick-up truck and was travelling eastbound on Steeles Avenue West near Alness Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. when it crashed into a white construction vehicle. Police said that the suspect had attempted to flee the scene after the crash, and several citizens intervened.

One witness said that a group of construction workers approached the pickup . The witness said that there was some sort of interaction and the driver appeared to fire three shots at one of the construction workers before the others were able to overpower him.

Another witness and co-worker told CTV News Toronto that after the black pick-up truck crashed, he saw Lopes fighting with the suspect.

CO-WORKER TRIES TO STOP LOPES’ BLEEDING

Hernandez said he and the other workers are feeling down, especially because of the way events unfolded.

Hernandez said after the shooting he went over to Lopes and saw him on the floor bleeding telling him he needed air.

“He started to lose his air because he had three shots in the leg,” he said, adding one of the shots was near his stomach.

He said he tried to help Floreano stay calm and hold his legs and stop the bleeding.

Toronto police are investigating and told CTV News Toronto they hope to release more details about the case Saturday.

Police said the victim was rushed to a trauma centre and later died. The suspect was taken into custody. The investigation has been turned over to homicide detectives and they are asking anyone who has video of the incident or who may have witnessed events to contact 32 Division.