Vehicles resembling unmarked cop cars allegedly used in armed carjacking attempt in Pickering, say police

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted armed carjacking in Pickering where suspects allegedly used vehicles resembling unmarked police cars.

In a release issued on Monday, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said on June 9 at about 11:45 p.m. they responded to a 911 call near the intersection of Taunton and New Whites roads.

Police said a caller reported that three suspects tried to steal their vehicle at gunpoint.

According to police, the victim was travelling eastbound on Taunton when the driver of a pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and activated the flashing lights, which resembled an unmarked police car.

A second vehicle also approached and activated flashing lights at the same time, police said.

Three males then allegedly approached the victim’s vehicle, one of whom was believed to have a firearm, and tried entering the victim’s car.

The victim, however, did not believe that they were officers as they did not see anything that identified them as police.

Investigators said the victim was able to manoeuvre their vehicle around the suspect vehicles and drive away.

On Oct. 25, members of DRPS’s Robbery Unit attended a residence in Richmond Hill and arrested a male suspect without incident.

Jalani Grove, 21, of no fixed address, is charged with robbery and fail to comply with release order. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that two suspects remain outstanding. They did not provide any details about the remaining suspects.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed any of the interaction, or anyone who may have cellphone, dashcam, or surveillance video is asked to contact

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Crosbie of the Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5360, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.