Man shot in North York parking garage has died, say police

A 31-year-old man died in hospital over the weekend after being found critically injured in an underground parking garage in North York late last week.

The incident happened on Oct. 24 in the Willowdale neighbourhood, on Bogert Avenue, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

Toronto police said they were called to that area around noon that day for reports of a shooting.

Life-saving measures were performed and the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

The victim, who has now been identified by police as 31-year-old Devon Bumble, of Toronto, succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 26. He is the city’s 73rd murder victim of the year.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said police do not have suspect information at this time, but noted that there’s no threat to public safety. He added that investigators have not established a motive for the shooting.

With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson and Bryann Aguilar