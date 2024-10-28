TORONTO
Toronto

Man taken to the hospital after being struck by school bus driver in Toronto’s west end

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
A man has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a school bus in Toronto’s west end late Monday afternoon.

The collision happened near Jane and Annette streets.

Toronto police said they were called to that area around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a small school bus.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

