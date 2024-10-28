TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating after shots fired at a tow truck in Scarborough

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a tow truck in Scarborough on Oct. 28. (Beth Macdonell/CTV News Toronto) Police are investigating after shots were fired at a tow truck in Scarborough on Oct. 28. (Beth Macdonell/CTV News Toronto)
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a tow truck in Scarborough late Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Salome Dr., near Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of a firearm discharge.

They said that evidence of gunfire was found at the scene.

No injuries have been reported and no suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

