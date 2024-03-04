Vehicle crashes into home after driver flees scene of suspected bank robbery in Ajax: Police

A driver who was spotted at the scene of a suspected bank robbery in Ajax crashed their vehicle into a home as they attempted to flee the area Sunday, Durham police say.

The incident happened at around 11:20 p.m. on March 3. Durham police said they were called to a break-and-enter in progress at a Scotiabank branch located at 15 Westney Road after bank security allegedly saw several males trying to break into an ATM with various tools. Police went to the bank, where they observed a suspicious vehicle.

Police attempted to block in the vehicle, but it fled, driving through two back yards on a short chase.

"The vehicle attempted to flee the area, and as a result the suspect vehicle collided with a nearby residence in the area of Westney Road and Finley Avenue," Durham police told CP24.

Images from the scene showed the rear end of the vehicle sticking out of a hole in the wall of the home, its hazard lights still flashing. A broken fence sits nearby.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. The occupants of the home were not injured, but it was evacuated, so that the structural integrity of the house could be checked by an engineer.

Police said another suspicious male was located near the bank and taken into custody by police in connection with the incident.

Omar Burgos Burgos, 39, has been charged with flight from a peace officer, breaking-and-entering a dwelling, and participating in a criminal organization.

Alejandro Castro Diaz, 28, has been charged with break-and-enter, and participating in a criminal organization.

Both men recently arrived in Canada and were being held pending a bail hearing, police said.