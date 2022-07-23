Vaughan teenager, 17, charged in fatal stabbing outside Toronto lounge

A 17-year-old Vaughan boy is facing charges in connection with the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man outside a Toronto lounge earlier this month.

Toronto police were called to a parking lot near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on July 8.

Detectives told CP24 there was a large party going on in a nearby lounge, containing as many as 300 people, when some attendees became involved in a physical fight in the adjacent parking lot.

Police said Saturday that 18-year-old Auptin Abedini-Senoubari was stabbed at least once in the confrontation.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him but were not successful.

He was later pronounced dead.

Auptin Abedini-Senoubari, 18 (handout by Toronto police)

Earlier on Saturday, police said Emergency Task Force officers raided a home in Vaughan and took a 17-year-old male into custody.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning via video link.