University of Toronto convocations to begin as campus protest continues
Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action.
More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled to take place through June 21, and the university says all events will proceed as planned with extra precautions in place.
The university sought to clear the encampment before convocation began through an urgent court injunction, but the presiding judge said the earliest a hearing could be held is June 19 to give protesters a fair opportunity to respond.
The delay means most of the graduates and their family members attending ceremonies at the downtown campus will likely pass by the fenced-in camp, and the university has expressed concern about potential disruptions.
But protesters have said they don't see how their presence would disrupt graduation events, and that they're resolved to stay until the university meets demands around divestment of companies profiting from Israel's offensive in Gaza.
A number of high-profile Jewish organizations, who plan to seek intervenor status at the court proceedings related to the injunction, have voiced their opposition to the protest and plan to hold a news conference near campus this morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Do this once a month and extend your life by up to 10 years. No gym required
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
Mackenzie Hughes 'gutted' after falling short at RBC Canadian Open
Mackenzie Hughes had the dream scenario of winning the RBC Canadian Open in his hometown within reach but then it all slipped away.
Motorcycle doing wheelies, weaving in, out of traffic caught on Highway 417
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after being caught on Highway 417 doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.
Oilers advance to Stanley Cup final by beating Stars in Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.
'Rotten rock': Climate change altering the face of Canadian mountaineering
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
North Korea says it will stop sending trash balloons as South Korea vows strong retaliation
South Korea said Sunday it’ll soon take retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations.
'The legacy I want to leave:' Mother with Stage 4 cancer advocates for survivors
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
Driver missing after vehicle plunges into the Riviere-des-Prairies between Montreal and Laval
Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.
Tickets for cyclists in Montreal increases by 20 per cent
There is a 20 per cent increase in tickets handed out to cyclists in Montreal with the most common infractions noted between 2021 and 2023 being wearing headphones, riding an electric bicycle without a helmet and not stopping at red lights.
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, June 2, 2024
CTV News Montreal for Sunday, June 2, 2024 with anchor Matt Grillo.
NEW THIS MORNING Gatineau makes the list for most affordable cities in Canada
The cost of living continues to be top of mind for Canadians right across the country and a city right across the river from Ottawa is being highlighted as a more affordable place to call home.
More needs to be done: River Road crash sparked anger from nearby residents
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
More than 90 buildings in Ottawa opened their doors for a rare opportunity to see inside
Residents in Ottawa seized the rare opportunity to walk through the doors of some of the most historical and iconic buildings in the city, as part of the 22nd Open Doors Ottawa event.
6 active wildfires in northeastern Ont.
As of Saturday evening, there were still six active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with two new fires confirmed late Friday and one confirmed on June 1 in the region.
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Northwestern Ont. police make arrest after serious assault
Police have made an arrest in the Kingfisher Lake First Nation following a serious assault in the northwestern Ontario community last week.
Most-read stories of the week: layoffs, a push for a rare cancer drug, and a python in a park
Layoffs announced at Home Hardware, a family searching for help to cover the cost of a cancer drug, and a ball python found in a Waterloo park.
Wanted man arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
Guelph dance company's future uncertain
The curtain may close on Guelph Dance performances if they don’t secure the funding they need to carry on.
Knights outbattled in Memorial Cup final
In a game that started out slow but picked up in the third period, the Saginaw Spirit are Memorial Cup champions.
80th anniversary of D-Day commemorated at base of Holy Roller tank
Soldiers past and present, even some on horseback, marched through London's Victoria Park to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and ultimately, the end of World War II.
Nuclear plant doubling production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes
Bruce Power introduced an isotope production line in 2022, producing medical isotopes used in treatments for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.
Windsorites join Canada-wide Gutsy Walk to support Crohn’s and Colitis research
In Windsor, organizers are hoping to hit the $25,000 mark to help with treatments and an eventual cure.
More than 300 vendors make 45th annual Art in the Park its 'biggest' yet, organizers say
Willistead Park in Walkerville was busy all day Saturday for the return of the annual Art in the Park festival — and the event, said to be its biggest this year due to the number of vendors in attendance, continues Sunday.
Downtown Windsor BIA issues call for vendors at Canada Day Arts Fair
The event is scheduled for July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouelette Avenue
Thousands of runners lace up for 12th annual Honda Waterfront Half-Marathon in Barrie
Runners of all ages participated in the 12th edition of the Honda Waterfront Half-Marathon in Barrie Sunday morning.
Barrie athlete wins Division One World Series National Championship in women's softball
A local athlete from Barrie is celebrating after winning a Division One World Series National Championships in Women's softball.
OPP officer assaulted during call to suspicious vehicle in Severn Township
Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Severn Township.
Blockade briefly stops Pride Parade in downtown Winnipeg
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
Pride festivities to end early amid severe weather in Winnipeg
Pride festivities in Winnipeg will be ending early on Sunday due to severe weather in the city.
Severe thunderstorms heading to southern Manitoba
The rainy weather that Manitoba saw throughout the month of May looks like it will continue into June.
IWK Telethon for Children comes to a close with over $7.5M in donations
As the Weekend of Giving comes to an end, the 40th annual IWK Telethon for Children has come to a close, and this year viewers donated a record-breaking amount, making over $7.5 million.
SailGP in Halifax wraps up, Britain takes home gold
After a weekend filled with lots of competition and plenty of visitors, the Sail Grand Prix in Halifax has come to a close.
'We share your pain, we share your pride': Public ceremony honouring fallen N.B. peace officers held in Fredericton
A ceremony honouring New Brunswick peace officers who have died in the line of duty returned as a public memorial on Sunday morning.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
Oilers advance to Stanley Cup final by beating Stars in Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.
Body recovered from river near Dawson Bridge in central Edmonton: EFRS
A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River early Sunday evening.
1 killed in early morning motorcycle crash on Stadium Road
A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete barrier on Stadium Road early Sunday morning.
Parks Canada issues bear warning for Bow Valley Parkway
A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.
Dozens of dogs graduate from the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society
It has been a banner year for PADS with 33 service teams graduating, five from Calgary.
Aviation enthusiasts flood Regina Flying Club for annual open house
It was all things aviation at the Regina Flying Club's annual open house over the weekend.
Sask. RCMP on scene of 'serious collision' on Highway 1
Saskatchewan RCMP are currently responding to a serious collision on Highway 1 west of Swift Current.
Regina bargain hunters discover old-fashioned antiques while sharing hobby online
What started as a weekly tradition of weekend bargain hunting for old-fashioned antiques has now flourished into a massive treasure trove for Robert Baron and Karen Wilhelm.
City solicitor rejects Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after police vehicle rammed, officer injured
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Dozens of dogs graduate as service animals in B.C.
Nearly three dozen dedicated dogs got their diplomas to become service dogs in B.C. on Sunday.
Huge hike in olive oil prices a hit for Vancouver restaurants
At Hydra Estiatorio in downtown Vancouver, every dish is prepared or finished with olive oil. The eatery has been hard-hit by shortages and surging prices.
United plane undergoing 'deep cleaning' after cruise ship passengers fall ill on Vancouver-Houston flight
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver, B.C., to Houston, TX, felt sick.
