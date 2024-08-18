Union speaks out after 3 Toronto police officers injured during west-end eviction

A man is facing several charges after three officers were injured while assisting sheriffs with an eviction late week in Toronto's west end, say police.

The incident happened last Friday in the Earlscourt neighbourhood, near Caledonia and Rogers roads.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at around noon for reports of a break-and-enter in progress.

They said that officers at the scene were met with two sheriffs who were trying to evict a male who lived in a residence.

“Through investigation, it was discovered the male was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to attend court on previous charges from May 2024,” the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said in a news release.

The charges included one count each of theft under $5,000, assault resist arrest, and assault with a weapon, and two counts each of assault police officer and fail to comply with release order.

Investigators said they tried to arrest a suspect under the strength of the outstanding warrant, however he resisted causing three officers to sustain minor injuries.

“A struggle took place during the arrest as the man violently resisted the police officers. Three officers sustained injuries. Thankfully, they will be ok,” the Toronto Police Association (TPA), which represents approximately 8,000 civilian and uniform members, said in an Aug. 17 statement posted on social media.

Joao Pedro Da Silva Cordeiro, 30, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts each of assault peace officer, assault a public officer causing bodily harm, and assault with intent to resist arrest, and one count of fail to attend court.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

The police union noted that the accused is facing a total of 17 charges involving two jurisdictions, including “multiple counts of assault peace officer, assault with a weapon, theft, mischief, utter threats, and fail to comply with a release order and fail to comply with an undertaking.”

The TPA also said that Cordeiro is a Canada Border Services Agency “overstay” and is “currently in the ‘Open Removal’ process.”

“On behalf of our members, and the public, we are asking all levels of government to stop pointing fingers and explain why this man was still in Canada and why he was not in custody,” the union said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.