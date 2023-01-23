Uninsured G1 driver allegedly behind Highway 401 crash that injured 4 people

A G1 driver operating a vehicle without insurance was behind the wheel for a collision that injured four people on Highway 401 Sunday evening, police say.

The crash, which the OPP said resulted in one person being ejected from the vehicle, happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at Port Union Road.

According to police, the vehicle’s driver struck an end treatment between the express and collector lanes.

Four people were taken to hospital, two of whom had life-threatening injuries.

The collector lanes at Morningside Avenue as well as the on-ramps at Port Union and Kingston roads were closed as police investigated, but have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.