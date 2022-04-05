'Unfair tolls': Ford officially scraps tolls on two Ontario highways
Ontario Premier Doug Ford officially marked the permanent removal of tolls on Highways 412 and 418 in Durham Region on Tuesday morning.
“The unfair and expensive tolls on Highways 412 and 418 are officially gone for good,” Ford said at a ceremony marking the removal in Whitby on Tuesday. “We're putting money back into people's pockets.”
The Ford government first announced the elimination of tolls on the two roadways in February, designating April 5 as the date of removal.
The move came after a number of Durham Region mayors wrote a letter to the province in December, urging it to scrap the tolls, which were the only provincially-owned north-south highways that charged drivers.
When Ford was asked how the government was able to finance the removal of tolls, he said the province’s economy was “humming.” This comes alongside other big spending announcements from the government, including eliminating licence plate renewal fees and tabling legislation to cut the gas tax for six months. These announcements were made in the weeks ahead of the June election.
“Revenues have gone up. When you create more jobs, more people are paying into the Queen's Park office,” the premier said.
Highways 412 and 418 were built under the previous Liberal government as part of the Highway 407 east extension.
However, the 407, which is privately owned and operated, will not be affected by this change.
The now toll-free highways are both approximately nine kilometres long and link Highway 401 with Highway 407, in the area of Whitby, Ont.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to soon offer fourth COVID vaccine doses to 60+, minister says
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
No way for Canadian military to match Russian footprint in Arctic: defence chief
The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces says there is no way Canada can match Russia's large military footprint in the Arctic.
Provinces should prep to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster shots: vaccine panel
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says provinces and territories should rapidly prepare to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.
How an unintended building design flaw kills millions of birds across North America
An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show.
Judge sentences Ont. man who killed partner and two children to life in prison
A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Ivanka Trump set to testify before Jan. 6 panel: AP sources
Ivanka Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's phony war against climate change
Justin Trudeau didn't get the majority he thought he was entitled to last September, so he went and bought one with taxpayers’ money, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until April 30.
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until April 30.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 72 with 31 new deaths
Hospitalizations are continuing to spike in Quebec, with an increase of 72 reported Tuesday by the province.
-
Bill 96: Quebec Liberals request withdrawal of CEGEP French course amendment
As part of legislation aimed at reinforcing language laws in Quebec, the amendment would require students at English CEGEPs to take three core courses in French in order to graduate.
London
-
London police charge three suspects following violent jewelry store robbery
London police have charged three people in relation to an armed jewelry store robbery last month.
-
Local couple turns licence sticker rebate into a charity win
A plan to turn provincial licence sticker rebates into a cash generator for a local charity is underway.
-
Health unit reporting new COVID-19 related death Tuesday; 253 LHSC staff members infected
The Middlesex-London Health Unit recorded a new COVID-19 related death Tuesday as officials say the region is now in the middle of the sixth wave.
Kitchener
-
'The greatest player that I’ve ever been around': UW quarterback garners NFL interest
Four months after being named the most outstanding football player in U Sports, University of Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford is looking to parlay his final season with the Warriors into a shot at the National Football League.
-
Wilmot council defers decision on proposed gravel pit
Residents in Wilmot Township spoke out against a proposed gravel pit at Monday night's council meeting.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to soon offer fourth COVID vaccine doses to 60+, minister says
Ontario plans to soon start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 60 and older, the province's health minister said on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Overcrowded animal shelter in Sudbury can't take in any more dogs
The City of Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is in need of people willing to adopt a dog, with the shelter unable to take in any more homeless pups.
-
Hwy. 69 driver stopped for going 59 km over the speed limit
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 23-year-old man with travelling 159 km/h on Highway 69 in the Sudbury District.
-
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa on the rise
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa are on the rise as the level of virus detected in the city’s wastewater continues to surge to record levels.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to soon offer fourth COVID vaccine doses to 60+, minister says
Ontario plans to soon start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 60 and older, the province's health minister said on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
'Everything was destroyed': Windsor family fighting with Sunwing over stroller and luggage damage
For more than 18 months, a Windsor woman says she has been trying to get compensation from an airline for a broken stroller and ruined suitcase.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to soon offer fourth COVID vaccine doses to 60+, minister says
Ontario plans to soon start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 60 and older, the province's health minister said on Tuesday.
-
Man in 70s dies, 46 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 106 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 46 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
-
Chapman's donates medical supplies to the war in Ukraine.
It's not just ice cream leaving the Chapman's Ice Cream factory.Several pallets of medical supplies are on the way to the areas of Ukraine needing them most as the local dessert producer continues to send support to the front lines.
-
Homeowner's 'keen eye' spots two men breaking into a building on their property: police
Two men face several break and enter related charges after police say a Mono homeowner noticed the men attempting to break into a building on their property on Monday.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
-
Body of missing N.B. man found; police investigating death as a homicide
The disappearance of a New Brunswick man is now being investigated as a homicide after his body was found last week.
-
N.B. RCMP takes over investigation into teen's disappearance, homicide
The RCMP is taking over an investigation into the homicide of a New Brunswick teenager who was reported missing almost a year ago.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Beltline hit-and-run
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the Beltline on Tuesday.
-
Kenney's approval rating falls below 30%: ThinkHQ poll
Days before UCP members vote in a leadership review, Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has fallen below 30 per cent, suggests a new poll released Tuesday by ThinkHQ.
-
Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit stops in Calgary this weekend
The animatronic visitors are coming to the city as part of Jurassic Quest, a travelling exhibit that hasn't been to Calgary since 2019.
Winnipeg
-
25 years since Manitoba's 1997 blizzard and the Flood of the Century
It was 25 years ago today a massive blizzard hit southern Manitoba – the catalyst for the Flood of the Century.
-
Crash involving pedestrian sends one man to hospital, forces road closures
A crash involving a pedestrian forced road closures in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning and sent one person to the hospital.
-
Provinces should prep to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster shots: vaccine panel
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says provinces and territories should rapidly prepare to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.
Vancouver
-
A 16-year-old is living atop a downtown Vancouver flagpole for days. Here's why.
A local 16-year-old is one of five Canadians braving the elements in a campaign pushing for a cure for diabetes.
-
Should Vancouver adopt a 'mansion tax?' Here's what one councillor proposes
A Vancouver councillor is pushing for the city to adopt what she's calling a "mansion tax" - a progressive tax that would impact owners of the city's most expensive properties.
-
Should you swab your throat while taking a COVID-19 rapid test? Answers vary by jurisdiction
There's more than one way to use a COVID-19 rapid test – and experts in different jurisdictions disagree about which one provides the most accurate results.
Edmonton
-
More charges announced after 'unprovoked' drive-thru shooting: EPS
Several charges have been laid after a shooting at an Edmonton drive-thru last October.
-
2 dead, 1 injured in south Edmonton single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Edmonton.
-
Edmonton teens competing in Canada's Got Talent
Three Edmonton teens are gracing the screen of national television during evenings on Canada's Got Talent.