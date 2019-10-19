It’s the last weekend before election day Monday and voters across the Greater Toronto Area are still deciding who they want to have as their country’s leader.

While a record number of Canadians voted in advance this year, new polls from Nanos Research shows that there are still around 10 per cent of voters who haven’t made up their minds.

On Saturday morning in the Port Credit neighbourhood, which is part of the Mississauga South riding, people were spending time by the harbour with politics on their minds.

The Kokaly family, who were enjoying their Saturday by throwing breadcrumbs to hungry ducks and geese, told CTV News Toronto that they were still unsure who to vote for.

“We’re still undecided, we’re between two parties,” Majd Kokaly said, as he cradled a child in one arm.

While the riding has voted either Conservative or Liberal since its inception, Majd and his wife are split between the Liberals and the Greens.

Nelson Wiseman, a University of Toronto professor, said people who are planning to choose a leader on the day of the election may be shocked by the number of options they have once they get their ballot.

“There are a number people that do decide how to vote on the day of the election,” he said. “When they go in … many are surprised by how many candidates there are.”

Resident Raed Masri said he hasn’t voted yet, but is leaning toward voting for the Liberal Party.

“[That’s] probably my decision,” he said Saturday. “I like the fiscal responsibility of the conservatives, but I feel like on some other fronts they are not representing us in the best fashion.”

Resident Mike Brake, who was out walking his dog Saturday, told CTV News Toronto, that it was finances that drove him to vote in the advanced polls.

“I’ve already made up my mind from a voting perspective. I’m sort of a fiscal conservative, so I do think it’s time for a regime change,” he said.

Resident Keith Powell said he and his wife moved into Port Credit from Georgetown five years ago.

Although he’s had enough of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Powell said he is cynical about the process, and doesn’t believe any party will actually follow through on their promises.

This late in the campaign, there’s not much the various political parties can do to sway votes, but Wiseman said where and how they campaign says a lot about how they see things shaping up.

Voters have almost less than 24 hours to make up their minds.