    Ford, Trudeau to make announcement in Niagara region

    FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford enters a room to speak to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford enters a room to speak to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an announcement in the Niagara region on Tuesday.

    The announcement, set to take place at 11:30 a.m. in Port Colborne, Ont., will also feature remarks from Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli.

    A media availability will follow. CTV News Toronto will live stream the event here.

