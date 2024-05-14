Stabbing victim found lying on roadway in North York: police

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries early Tuesday morning after he was found on the roadway in North York suffering from a stab wound.

Police said the man was located in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 3:15 a.m.

He was taken to hospital for treatment in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators said they are not sure exactly where the stabbing occurred.

In a post on social media, police said two male suspects are outstanding.