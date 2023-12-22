Unattended suspicious bag deemed safe after shutting down Toronto Pearson Airport terminal

An unattended “suspicious bag” that temporarily shut down a Toronto Pearson Airport terminal ahead of its busiest travel day of the year has been deemed safe.

Peel Regional Police responded to the incident at Terminal 3 “out of an abundance of caution” on Thursday just before midnight.

The terminal was shut down for two hours while an Explosive Devices Unit checked the bag and ultimately deemed it safe.

The temporary closure took place just as the international airport prepared to welcome more than 150,000 passengers on Friday.

A Toronto Pearson Airport spokesperson said operations have since returned to normal and passengers are flowing smoothly through the terminals.

“We appreciate the public’s patience during that brief closure and would like to remind the public to ALWAYS keep your luggage with you and NOT to leave them unattended at any time while travelling,” Peel police said in a statement Friday morning.