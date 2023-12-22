TORONTO
Toronto

    • Unattended suspicious bag deemed safe after shutting down Toronto Pearson Airport terminal

    Travellers make their way through Pearson International Airport in Toronto Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston  Travellers make their way through Pearson International Airport in Toronto Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston 

    An unattended “suspicious bag” that temporarily shut down a Toronto Pearson Airport terminal ahead of its busiest travel day of the year has been deemed safe.

    Peel Regional Police responded to the incident at Terminal 3 “out of an abundance of caution” on Thursday just before midnight.

    The terminal was shut down for two hours while an Explosive Devices Unit checked the bag and ultimately deemed it safe.

    The temporary closure took place just as the international airport prepared to welcome more than 150,000 passengers on Friday.

    A Toronto Pearson Airport spokesperson said operations have since returned to normal and passengers are flowing smoothly through the terminals.

    “We appreciate the public’s patience during that brief closure and would like to remind the public to ALWAYS keep your luggage with you and NOT to leave them unattended at any time while travelling,” Peel police said in a statement Friday morning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News