'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police say the incident took place Friday around 12:30 p.m. near Teldo Street and the Queensway.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to officials, the driver was travelling about 137 km/h in a posted 40 km/h zone. They were also travelling on the wrong side of the road.
In a post on social media, police said the tow operator was stopped “for completely unacceptable driving behaviour.”
The 27-year-old is facing multiple charges under the Highway Traffic Act, including speeding, racing a motor vehicle, careless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign, driving the wrong way and failing to properly wear a seat belt.
His licence was suspended and the tow truck was impounded.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
Early returns show Putin has nearly 88 per cent of the vote in election where opposition was stifled
The vote, which holds little suspense, is taking place against the backdrop of the harshest crackdown on political opposition and freedom of speech in Russia since Soviet times. Only three token candidates — and no one who opposes his war in Ukraine — were allowed to run against him as he sought a fifth term.
Montreal Canadiens head coach St-Louis taking indefinite leave for family reasons
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
Netanyahu snaps back against growing U.S. criticism after being accused of losing his way on Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed Sunday against growing criticism from top ally the United States against his leadership amid the devastating war with Hamas, describing calls for a new election as "wholly inappropriate."
'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
-
Boy riding electric scooter in serious condition after collision with car in Villeray
A boy riding an electric scooter is in serious condition in hospital after a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Milton-Parc parents concerned about new homeless encampment near play area
A new homeless encampment has popped up in Montreal's Milton-Parc neighbourhood. While residents say they are open to cohabitation, they also say its proximity to the youngest members of the community makes them feel unsafe.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral honouring Ottawa’s 6 victims starts Sunday afternoon
A public funeral honouring the victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history is expected to start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
-
Firefighters safely extricate child's fingers trapped in bathroom drain in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says a portion of a drain system had to be removed using an electric saw after a child’s fingers got trapped in a bathroom drain Saturday morning in Orleans.
-
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days. Sources told CTV News Ottawa Sunday they have finally landed in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Police observe alleged drug deal in northwestern Ont., two arrested, Percocet, hydromorphone, methamphetamine seized
Two individuals from northwestern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking after some “keen observations” by police.
-
Opinion
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
-
Timmins area under winter weather travel advisory
Snow will be falling in Timmins area on Sunday – with up to 10 cm expected throughout the day.
Kitchener
-
St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo: Live updates
Thousands of students are expected to gather in Waterloo’s University District Sunday for a massive unsanctioned street party in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Follow along here for live updates.
-
Elderly man hit by vehicle in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say officers are on scene near Victoria Park where a vehicle hit a pedestrian.
-
Person airlifted after Perth County crash
Three people have been rushed to hospital after a crash near Millbank, Ont., around 30 minutes northwest of Waterloo.
London
-
'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
-
London’s Vision Impaired Curling team preparing for national tournament
With a little help, Tim Prohaszka throws a rock at Highland Curling Club in London, Ont. The blind curler is part of the London Vision Impaired Curling team headed to Edmonton, Alta. for the upcoming national tournament.
-
Man dies in motorcycle crash overnight in northwest London, Ont.
One man is dead and a female passenger was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an overnight motorcycle crash in London’s northwest end.
Windsor
-
32-year-old man in custody following standoff: Chatham-Kent police
A man is in custody after a four hour-long standoff in Dover Township late Friday night.
-
Single digit temperatures, risk of flurries in store for Windsor
Old Man Winter isn’t done with Windsor quite yet, with the possibility of flurries in the forecast in the final stretch to the official start of spring.
-
2 more youths arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism
Two 14-year-old youths have been arrested in connection to a group assault on a teenager with autism at a Windsor, Ont. shopping mall bus stop last weekend.
Barrie
-
Driver charged with Stunt driving after going double the speed limit
A Caledon man has been charged with stunt driving after going more than double the posted speed limit.
-
Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Barrie
Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, meaning many of Barrie's bars and pubs will host events that span from early afternoon until late at night.
-
Robotics competition returns to Georgian College
Georgian College was the site of the First Robotics district qualifying event on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg senior citizen sets provincial weight lifting record
81-year-old Ron Brunner may not look like a typical weight lifter, but the Winnipeg senior is one of the most powerful in Manitoba.
-
One person sent to hospital after two fires on Winnipeg’s Main Street
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy Saturday night, after battling two fires on Main Street just hours apart.
-
Winnipeg police homicide unit investigating death of distressed man
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Changes underway for Saint John City Market
Vendors are optimistic of the new ideas coming to the Saint John City Market as part of the city’s strategic plans which includes 65 different initiatives.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Patients relocated after flooding at Halifax healthcare facility
Several patients of Halifax mental health and addictions services centre are being transferred to other facilities following a flood on Friday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Edmonton
-
1 dead in Friday night, single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton
Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision Friday night in south Edmonton that left one man dead.
-
Lehkonen scores in OT as rolling Avalanche tip Oilers 3-2
It was the kind of thrilling ending expected from a potentially deep playoff preview.
-
4 Edmontonians make final list of Alberta NDP leadership candidates
The Alberta NDP announced the final list of leadership candidates Friday night, and four of them are from Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
-
Banff councillor charged with sexual assault can continue to serve
Banff ‘Mayor Corrie DiManno issued a statement on the town’s website Thursday regarding a councillor charged with sexual assault.
-
1 dead in Friday night, single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton
Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision Friday night in south Edmonton that left one man dead.
Regina
-
Rural communities in Sask. concerned about ability to maintain vital services
Saskatchewan rural communities are concerned about their ability to maintain vital services. The number of nurses working in rural areas has declined 21 per cent since 2018.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Moose Jaw man taken to hospital following house fire
A Moose Jaw man was taken to hospital following a house fire on Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
‘We are a better community because of him’: Saskatoon mourns generous philanthropist
91-year-old Leslie Dubé died on Wednesday, leaving a legacy through community support.
-
Pothole season arrives as Saskatoon gears up for spring melt
Saskatoon received over 50 centimetres of snow in the first week of March and there is still a lot of snow piled on residential and business properties, the city said.
-
‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent
An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford woman's husband charged with murder after fatal stabbing
The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford Friday night has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
-
38 warm-weather records broken Saturday
Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing outside Surrey apartment building: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed during a “confrontation” at a Surrey apartment building Saturday night, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Heat records fall in 10 B.C. communities Friday
The warm weekend that was forecasted for B.C. has arrived, and 10 communities experienced their hottest March 15 on record Friday, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Unplanned outage' caused 911 delays in B.C. Saturday, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.
-
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.