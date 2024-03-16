'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit

A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the incident took place Friday around 12:30 p.m. near Teldo Street and the Queensway.

According to officials, the driver was travelling about 137 km/h in a posted 40 km/h zone. They were also travelling on the wrong side of the road.

In a post on social media, police said the tow operator was stopped “for completely unacceptable driving behaviour.”

Truck impounded✅ pic.twitter.com/8A2KqOX5Vt — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 16, 2024

The 27-year-old is facing multiple charges under the Highway Traffic Act, including speeding, racing a motor vehicle, careless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign, driving the wrong way and failing to properly wear a seat belt.

His licence was suspended and the tow truck was impounded.