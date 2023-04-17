Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson

A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country’s prime minister says.

“(We are) preparing to confiscate the AN-124 aircraft and other assets of the aggressor in Canada and transfer them to the benefit of Ukraine,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Shmyhal’s post comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with him in Toronto last week to discuss support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

New Canadian sanctions were announced after the meeting, which Shmyhal called a “fruitful week” visiting Canada and the U.S.

In the update, he described a “new package of [Canadian] sanctions” against Russia – “in particular, against Volga-Dnepr company” – the airline that owns the cargo plane that’s been grounded at Toronto Pearson since Feb. 27, 2022.

The Russian plane initially planned to leave Toronto shortly after arriving from China, via the U.S. and Russia. But that flight was cancelled when the Canadian government closed the country’s airspace to Russian aircraft operators.

The plane was in the same spot on Monday that it's been parked in at Toronto Pearson for more than a year, according to visuals captured on the CTV News Toronto helicopter.

There is no word yet on when the plane will leave Toronto.

When CTV News Toronto contacted Global Affairs Canada about the plane, spokesperson James Emmanuel Wanki told CTV News Toronto “Canada and its international partners will not stand idly by as President Putin attacks Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the rules-based international order.”

“Canada imposed new sanctions targeting those complicit in Russia’s war in Ukraine, including several security targets linked to the Wagner Group and Russia’s aviation sector. Volga-Dnepr Group and Volga-Dnepr Airlines are among those sanctioned.”

Global Affairs Canada said it would not comment on potential asset seizures.

The owner of the plane has been billed 74 cents per minute to park at Toronto Pearson, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) told CTV News Toronto. That adds up to $1,065.60 for each 24-hour period, a GTAA spokesperson said on Monday.

Alongside the plane’s confiscation, Canada is also imposing new sanctions on 14 Russian individuals and 34 Russian entities.

"Canada will continue to be steadfast in our support of Ukraine as you defend yourselves heroically against Putin's brutal, barbaric invasion," Trudeau said during a news conference with Shmyhal last week.

"The courage of Ukrainians is heroic."

With files from Sean Davidson, Tom Podolec and The Canadian Press.