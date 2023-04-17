Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed

A judge has agreed to seal from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew involved linked to Hutchins' death in a fatal film set shooting.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton