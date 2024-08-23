Two women found dead in Etobicoke house, police searching for relative

A search is underway for a 33-year-old man after his two female relatives were found dead in a house in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said a concerned family member called them and asked that officers check on their relatives who live in the area of Sheldon and Silvercrest avenues, south of Evans Avenue.

Toronto police vehicles seen outside a home in Etobicoke where two females were found on dead on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from injuries. "Unfortunately, those females were beyond help and those females were pronounced on the scene," said Det. Sgt. Jason Davis of the homicide unit.

He did not disclose the nature of the victims' injuries.

Police are "actively looking" for 33-year-old Joseph Ayala, who Davis says is a "relative" of the victims. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Ayala is described as a white male, five-foot-11, with a shaved head.

Police said he is known to wear a cowboy hat, a cowboy-style jacket with tassels on the sleeve and black cowboy boots.

Police officers are on the scene in the area of Sheldon Avenue and Silvercrest Avenue on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

"We are currently actively looking to locate him. Any address or places that we've identified, we are looking to bring him into custody safely and quickly," Davis said.

"If the public does see Mr. Ayala, please call 9-1-1. Please do not engage with him. Contact us, and we will be there as quickly as possible."

When asked about a possible motive, Davis said it was too early in the investigation to know.

"I can't speak to that. As I said, (the homicide unit has) taken over the investigation, and we will pursue every avenue in hope of determining that," he said.

Toronto police initially posted on X that there was a significant police presence in the area.

A neighbour recounted seeing officers going inside a home and hearing them shout at someone to drop a weapon multiple times.

"We did not see anybody come out of the house. I don't know, but it's scary. It really is," the neighbour, a woman who identified herself to CP24 as Heather, said. She added that many initially thought there was a robbery.

Heather said officers checked backyards, flew drones and threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb inside the house.